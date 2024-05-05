Maria Georgas has revealed if she thinks her relationship with Joey Graziadei would've lasted in the real world had he picked her at the end of The Bachelor's 28th season.

"It would've been [us] great as friends," Maria, 29, confirmed during a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast hosted by Alex Cooper.

"We were so funny together. We liked the same movies and had the same banter, and we obviously liked each other. But, you know, I don't know. I don't know."

Joey ultimately chose Kelsey Anderson as his The Bachelor winner, and the couple got engaged on the Season 28 finale that aired in late March on ABC.

Joey had selected Kelsey over his runner-up Daisy Kent and third-place finisher Rachel Nance. Maria had placed fourth on Joey's season following his Final 4 women's hometown dates.

"I think he and Kelsey make such a good match because he was always wanting or was kind of always needing reassurance," Maria said.

"It's not mean to say, because that's what he was very vocal about on his season. And I think Kelsey is the kind of woman who gives that to him but also is very confident and gets it, too, from him."

Maria insisted that Joey and Kelsey just work "so perfectly" together.

"I don't know how to explain it, but I've never seen two people so into each other. It just worked," Maria gushed of the couple.

"I don't know if I could've given him exactly what he wanted all the time, and so I don't know."

But Maria pointed out how she and Joey were "great friends" at the core of their onscreen romance.

And Joey and Kelsey are still happily engaged and are planning to move to New York City in July or August together.
Maria recently suggested that the love she felt for Joey while filming The Bachelor certainly won't hold her back from trying to find the man of her dreams going forward.

"I think, looking back, watching it has been my closure and everything played out exactly how it should have played out," Maria told Us Weekly in March.

"I think our relationship ran its course and, yeah, it got to a point where I was pulling stunts, trying to leave and we were just all over the place."

And after hashing out her beef with the other bachelorettes on The Women Tell All, Maria told People at the time, "I feel like now I can go out into the world and just be myself and not have to be asked many questions. I feel good."

Maria had been offered The Bachelorette role for Season 21, but she backed out at the last minute and is now enjoying a more quiet and peaceful life with family and friends in Toronto.

The Bachelorette position therefore went to Jenn Tran, and she's currently filming her season for debut this summer.

"When I tell you how happy I am for her you best believe it," Maria recently wrote of Jenn on Instagram.

"We were there for each other. Always. I'll be cheering her on every step of the way. She deserves this moment. And it's HERS. The representation alone is doing so many little girls proud who can look up and see a beautiful Asian woman bless our screens."

Jenn, a 25-year-old Physician Assistant student who currently resides in Miami, FL, will be the first Asian American woman to star on The Bachelorette.

Maria therefore concluded in her post, "You go Jenn!!! Go get your man!!!"

Maria nearly quit The Bachelor competition twice, and she chickened out when it came to telling Joey, "I love you" during her hometown date.

Maria waited until right before the Final 3 Rose Ceremony to express her true feelings to Joey, and it appeared to rub Rachel the wrong way.

Maria, however, believes that telling Joey she was "falling in love" with him prior to the Rose Ceremony was "the right time" to be vulnerable.

"I don't want to look at it as a regret," Maria noted.

"I said what I said and I don't regret it because I didn't want to leave with any regrets and I would've regretted not saying it. And, maybe, it was the bad timing, but it is what it is and I'm happy how things have played out, for sure."

