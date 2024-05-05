Maria recently suggested that the love she felt for Joey while filming The Bachelor certainly won't hold her back from trying to find the man of her dreams going forward.
"I think, looking back, watching it has been my closure and everything played out exactly how it should have played out," Maria told Us Weekly in March.
"I think our relationship ran its course and, yeah, it got to a point where I was pulling stunts, trying to leave and we were just all over the place."
And after hashing out her beef with the other bachelorettes on The Women Tell All, Maria told People at the time, "I feel like now I can go out into the world and just be myself and not have to be asked many questions. I feel good."
Maria had been offered The Bachelorette role for Season 21, but she backed out at the last minute and is now enjoying a more quiet and peaceful life with family and friends in Toronto.
"We were there for each other. Always. I'll be cheering her on every step of the way. She deserves this moment. And it's HERS. The representation alone is doing so many little girls proud who can look up and see a beautiful Asian woman bless our screens."
Jenn, a 25-year-old Physician Assistant student who currently resides in Miami, FL, will be the first Asian American woman to star on The Bachelorette.
Maria therefore concluded in her post, "You go Jenn!!! Go get your man!!!"
Maria nearly quit The Bachelor competition twice, and she chickened out when it came to telling Joey, "I love you" during her hometown date.
Maria waited until right before the Final 3 Rose Ceremony to express her true feelings to Joey, and it appeared to rub Rachel the wrong way.
Maria, however, believes that telling Joey she was "falling in love" with him prior to the Rose Ceremony was "the right time" to be vulnerable.
"I don't want to look at it as a regret," Maria noted.
"I said what I said and I don't regret it because I didn't want to leave with any regrets and I would've regretted not saying it. And, maybe, it was the bad timing, but it is what it is and I'm happy how things have played out, for sure."