Madison, however, insisted she has "nothing but the best to say about him."
"I think he's an incredible guy and everyone goes off of what they see on an edit [or] on a TV screen," she explained, "but people have to remember that every single one of us are humans and things can be depicted a certain way, but we have real feelings. We have real emotions and a real life."
Their relationship was "revived" because Peter had asked Madison for a second chance after he called off his engagement to The Bachelor's technical winner, Hannah Ann Sluss, who received Peter's final rose after Madison quit the competition during their final date.
Madison shared how three words -- strength, grace and courage -- were "fully redefined" for her on The Bachelor, and her book titled This Moment: Standing Firm with Strength, Grace, and Courage hits bookshelves Tuesday, October 19.
"I had come in [to the reality dating process] thinking strength was perfection and courage was fists up, ready to fight, make your voice known. And grace was passive and shy and just letting people walk all over you," Madison explained.
"And so during my time on The Bachelor, I really had those three words fully redefined for me."
Madison's book apparently begins with a bang, recalling her time on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, when she and Peter had decided to try again despite opposition and backlash for many fans and even Peter's own family, including his outspoken mother Barbara Weber.
Barbara was convinced Madison wasn't a match for her son, and she openly expressed her approval and love for Hannah on television.
Barbara -- who was also ecstatic when Peter got romantically involved with Kelley -- additionally accused Madison of being "rude" and inconsiderate to Peter's loved ones while filming the show.
"Sometimes the most courageous thing we can do is to remain silent. And that was what that moment was like for me. I'm a fighter, I'm a challenger. It is not easy for me to remain silent," Madison told Us.
"When you're under attack or when you're under pressure, sometimes the hardest thing to do is to just trust, 'Okay, God, like you're going to defend my character. You're going to defend my name and my reputation. There's no point of me trying to defend myself in this moment.'"
Peter and Kelly went on to date for about a year before officially called it quits in February 2021.
Madison insisted, however, that she didn't want her book to be "a Bachelor tell-all" in which she simply spills a lot of tea.
"That's not really helping anyone or adding value to anyone. I do use the story. I do tell, you know, what happened and how everything made me feel. I was very real and honest about all of that, but I have no bad blood against absolutely anyone," Madison explained.
Madison assured the magazine her "no bad blood" comment is completely genuine.
"[I] mean that with all my heart," she said.
"I didn't really have anything bad to say -- even in the moments where I felt something was unjust [or] I didn't feel taken care of in the moment [or] I didn't feel very loved and valued in the moment -- I still can look back at those moments now and see how God has used it."
Madison even hopes Peter will walk away from reading her book feeling positive and maybe even uplifted.
"I hope that even when he reads all of this, that he feels like I care about him and have his back and I have nothing bad to say about him," Madison shared.
"And even through that entire experience, like, I wish him the best. And I know that God has an amazing plan for him, and I hope that he sees that for himself too."
As shown on The Bachelor's 24th season, Peter and Madison constantly questioned if their relationship could make it long-term due to their different lifestyles and motivations.
Barbara, for instance, claimed Peter loves to date, party and is generally "spiritual," but Madison claims to have devoted her life to God.
Not only was Madison a virgin on the show -- and Peter had sex with Hannah Brown four times in the Fantasy Suite on her The Bachelorette season alone -- but Madison said one of her biggest goals in life is to open an orphanage.
Madison expects her future husband to be the religious leader of her family, and Peter admitted to the bachelorette his faith could be stronger.