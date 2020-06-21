'The Bachelor' alum Madison Prewett reveals what she's looking for in her ideal man following Peter Weber split
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/21/2020
The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett has confirmed she's still single and revealed what she's looking for in a man and her next romantic partner.
Madison, who announced her split from The Bachelor star Peter Weber on March 12, shared while videochatting with franchise host Chris Harrison that she's single and "just focusing on Madi right now" during Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!.
Since Madison's heart is still open, what kind of man is she hoping to cross paths with one day?
"I would say my No. 1 thing, obviously, would be faith for me," Madison, 24, toldUs Weekly on Monday. "That's going to be something that's a make or break."
As shown on The Bachelor's 24th season, Peter and Madison constantly questioned if their relationship could make it long-term due to their different lifestyles and motivations.
Peter's mother Barbara Weber claimed Peter loves to party and is generally "spiritual," but Madison claims to have devoted her life to God.
Not only was Madison a virgin on the show -- and Peter had sex with Hannah Brown four times in the Fantasy Suite on her The Bachelorette season -- but Madison said one of her biggest goals in life is to open an orphanage.
Madison expects her future husband to be the religious leader of her family, and Peter admitted to the bachelorette his faith could be stronger.
Madison therefore told Us that having the "same beliefs" as her partner is "really important" as well as sharing a similar "vision and goals."
But that's not all! Madison also rattled off a list of the qualities she'd like to find in a man.
"I guess someone who is passionate about something, someone who knows who he is and knows his purpose," Madison shared.
"Someone who shares just similar, I guess, passions to make the world a better place and to help out and add value wherever he can."
Madison added she wants to feel like herself around this person and "continue to grow" with her partner.
"I know we've talked a lot about, you know, growing our faith, but it's really important to me in all areas of my life to continue to grow," Madison told the magazine.
"So I want to be with someone that is pushing me to be the best that I can be and challenging me to grow and to be the best version of myself."
"Honestly, I probably could make a whole list," she concluded, "but we'll leave it at that for now!"
Just two short days after The Bachelor finale aired on ABC, Peter and Madison released separate statements via Instagram on March 12 announcing they had decided to call it quits on their revived romance and go their separate ways.
Their relationship was "revived" because Peter asked Madison for a second chance after he called off his engagement to The Bachelor bachelorette Hannah Ann Sluss, who received Peter's final rose after Madison quit the competition.