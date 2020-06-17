As shown on last week's episode of The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Barbara joined Peter and Kelley's interview via video chat and conducted a cheer for Kelley to show how much she adores and supports Peter's new girlfriend.
Peter reconciled with Kelley -- his fifth-place finisher on The Bachelor's 24th season -- about two months ago after his relationship with Madison, the true winner of his season, didn't work out.
On Monday night's broadcast of The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, host Chris Harrison videochatted with Madison and pointed out she had "a bizarre, if not an unfortunate, moment with Barb" on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March in which Barbara insisted Madison wasn't right for Peter and their relationship would never work out.
Barbara also complained Madison had been "rude" to her family during filming.
"[Barbara is so excited] about Kelley and Peter. What feelings does that bring up, and what's your thought on Barb and how you were treated and now how she's treating the Peter and Kelley situation?" Harrison asked Madison on Monday night's special.
"I mean, Kelley and I were really close on the show and obviously I loved Peter, so I'm happy that he's found a person that he feels he can be the best version of himself with and that his family loves and supports," Madison replied.
"I truly am so happy for them," she added.
And Madison said as far as Barbara goes, "There's absolutely no hard feelings there."
Just two short days after The Bachelor's Season 24 finale aired on ABC, Peter and Madison released separate statements via Instagram on March 12 announcing they had decided to call it quits on their revived romance and go their separate ways.
Their relationship was "revived" because Peter asked Madison for a second chance after he had called off his engagement to The Bachelor bachelorette Hannah Ann Sluss, who received Peter's final rose on Season 24.
Not only did Barbara trash Peter's relationship with Madison on After the Final Rose, but she also gushed about her preference of Hannah Ann and refused to apologize to Madison once the show wrapped.
Madison told Harrison on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons -- Ever! she is currently single and focusing on herself, while Peter gushed last week he's "very, very happy" with Kelley and plans to move to New York City with her once coronavirus concerns subside.
When Barbara joined her son's videochat, she called Peter's relationship with Kelley "a dream come true," adding, "I love her so much. We get along so great, and it's like the daughter I've always wanted."
Peter and Kelley confirmed rumors they're dating with a TikTok video of them singing Akon's "Don't Matter" on May 1 and then went Instagram official on May 2 when Peter posted a sweet photo of the couple embracing in the cockpit of a small plane.