Madison took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her boyfriend, publicly, for the first time. She uploaded a slideshow of sweet photos, including pictures of the couple embracing on a beach and laughing on a boat.
"So now y'all know, I got the realist G in town," Madison captioned the pictures.
"Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do."
Madison waited nearly half a year to publicly reveal her new man.
"The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure," the Season 24 The Bachelor alum continued in her post.
"Full of highs and lows but there's nobody else in the world I'd rather do life with."
Madison apparently thinks her beau is one of a kind, writing, "It's been special since the first date: when u forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous, when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours."
She concluded, "You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye. There's nobody else in the world like you. Let's keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving. G&M."
"So happy for you," Becca wrote along with five red-heart emojis.
And Raven posted seven heart-eyes emoticons and commented, "I love this & you so much!!!!"
Madison said she finally wanted to confirm her relationship in order to show the world who's been making her so happy.
"When you meet someone as amazing as Grant, you want to introduce him to everyone!" Madison told E! News. "He is passionate, inspiring and really cute. I want people to see how proud I am to date someone like him and how truly happy he makes me."
Madison shared how she and Grant were set up on a blind date in Dallas, TX, through a mutual friend and their romance has been thriving ever since.
"I adore and admire most his love for Jesus, his passion to make a difference, his heart for people (no matter who they are) and his joy for life," Madison said.
"He makes every room brighter and everyone better. He pursues and loves me so well. He is truly my best friend."
Madison, a proud Christian and virgin until marriage, also gushed about how the pair enjoys eating Mexican food and watching movies together as well as going to concerts and sharing their faith with others.
After competing on The Bachelor's 24th season in 2020 and having a tumultuous, short-lived relationship with Peter Weber, Madison shared with The New York Post's Page Six in November 2021 it would "take a whole lot" for her to enter that reality-TV dating scene again.
"Listen, it would take a whole lot of Godly men for me to turn my head and be like, 'Oh, okay!'" Madison said while discussing her faith-focused memoir, Made for This Moment: Standing Firm with Grace, Strength and Courage.
In fact, Madison had already turned down a stint on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season, which aired in Summer 2021.
"I didn't feel like Paradise was really my scene. Some of my friends went on there and had a great time, so good for them! But it just wasn't my thing," the Alabama native shared.
Madison said she's not even sure The Bachelorette leading role would interest her.
"You never know what the future holds [but] it's not something that's really on my radar," she explained at the time.
"There's been talks in the past with the franchise but if that's something that were to continue, there would have to be a lot of conversations."
Madison noted how handing out roses would have to be a faith-filled decision in the future.
"I would have to feel pretty confident of what I would be stepping into and also feel like it was where God was leading me," Madison said.
On The Bachelor's 24th season, Madison seemed to be Peter's frontrunner and top pick, but she quit the competition during her final one-on-one date with the pilot. Madison seemed torn up over the fact Peter had been intimate with one or more of his other finalists.
Peter and Madison also constantly questioned if their relationship could make it long-term due to their different lifestyles and motivations.
Peter's mother Barbara Weber claimed Peter loves to party and is generally "spiritual," but Madison claimed to have devoted her life to God. She even graduated seminary school and had once envisioned herself becoming a pastor's wife.
Not only was Madison a virgin on the show -- and Peter had sex with Hannah Brown four times in the Fantasy Suite on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season -- but Madison said one of her biggest goals in life is to open an orphanage.
Madison also said she expected her future husband to be the religious leader of her future children, and Peter admitted to the bachelorette his faith could definitely be stronger.
Peter therefore proposed marriage to his last remaining bachelorette and technical winner, Hannah Ann Sluss, but then he called off his engagement to Hannah and asked Madison for a second chance.
"Coming off the show, I had thousands of people reaching out and sharing, 'I was so afraid to stay true to myself, so afraid to share my faith, so afraid to save myself for marriage because of what other people thought. But you gave me that kind of courage and that push that I needed,'" Madison told Page Six last year.
Madison therefore insisted the "pain" she felt from her split with Peter, and the public scrutiny and criticism that followed, was well worth it.
"It's really cool looking back now, how I feel like I just learned so much and now have this opportunity to impact other people," Madison acknowledged.
"I've had a couple different girls share that they decided to start following God, which is really cool."
"I think he's an incredible guy and everyone goes off of what they see on an edit [or] on a TV screen," she explained, "but people have to remember that every single one of us are humans and things can be depicted a certain way, but we have real feelings. We have real emotions and a real life."
After dating Peter, Madison lived in Dallas and entered a relationship with another man that lasted about eight months.