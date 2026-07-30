The Bachelor alum Lyndsey Windham has welcomed her first child with husband Miles Maxey. Lyndsey took to Instagram on Monday, July 28 and shared photos of her immediate family in the hospital. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Photos included the newborn and Lyndsey smiling after having a c-section. "Annie Alyse Maxey. July 24th, 2026 at 12:55AM. 8lbs 10oz & 21 inches tall," Lyndsey captioned her post. "Our girl is here and it's the greatest love we've ever known. We love you more than anything and feel so incredibly lucky that you're ours." The Bachelor alum continued, "Welcome to the world! Enjoying our little newborn bubble #firsttimeparents #girlmom #laboranddelivery #momanddad #birthannouncement." Many members of Bachelor Nation rushed to the comments to congratulate the happy couple. Gabi Elnicki commented, "She\u2019s perfect!!!!! Congratulations." Brooklyn Willie wrote, "She is perfect! Congratulations." Rachel Recchia chimed in, "Congratulations to your beautiful family." And Jill Chin gushed, "The most beautiful girl for the most amazing parents. I\u2019m so happy for you guys. Serene Russell added, "So happy for yall." Lyndsey announced she was pregnant in January by uploading a video of her "journey to pregnancy" and showing how many at-home tests she had taken. Lyndsey also posted a sweet maternity photo with her husband and wrote, "Mom & Dad." Lyndsey and Miles got married on June 7, 2025. Lyndsey uploaded beautiful wedding photos at the time and captioned them, "6.7.25 -- The best day EVER marrying the love of my life and throwing the most epic party with our favorite people." "One year later, we're about to become Mom & Dad, and somehow life just keeps getting sweeter. Here's to forever!" RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Lyndsey unveiled her romance with Miles to the world in 2023. Lyndsey found fame when she competed on The Bachelor's 26th season starring Clayton Echard. Lyndsey memorably feuded with Shanae Ankney and then called out Clayton for lying while The Bachelor's 26th season was airing in early 2022. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!