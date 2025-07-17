However, fans were confused because there were no signs of a guy in Litia's life, nor did The Bachelor 29 alum confirm an engagement or show off a diamond ring.
Well, it turns out the bachelorette party was a promotional event sponsored by Tru Fru, a Salt Lake City-based frozen dessert brand.
Tru Fru confirmed in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 15 that Litia's bachelorette party was part of a collaboration to sell their frozen chocolate-covered fruit in grocery stores.
The company posted a video of Litia, a Mormon from Utah, walking down the freezer aisle in a white dress.
"Oh, you thought I was walking down that aisle?" Litia asks in the video, while grabbing a frozen bag from the freezer section.
As Litia proceeds to snack on Tru Fru, she playfully addresses speculation she's getting married.
"Come on now!" Litia quips.
Litia was tagged in Tru Fru's Instagram post that read, "@Litiagarr said yes... to walking down the aisle, luckily for her (and us) she chose the freezer aisle."
"Because not all aisles end in I do," the dessert company continued in its caption.
"Some lead straight to the freezer aisle, where Tru Fru is awaiting. This season, get ready to head down the aisle and fall in love. Find Tru Fru in a freezer aisle near you. Stay tuned for a fun 2 weeks ahead."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
While Litia received a lot of support from fans and Bachelor Nation, many people complained about her social media tactics on Reddit, slamming Litia for having misled them for days.
"Man, I hope she got hella paid for that embarrassment," one person wrote, according toParade.
"All parties involved are corny for this," chimed in a troll.
"Whoever advised her to do this should be fired lmaooo this feels so lame and attention seeking," wrote a third person.
Another hater commented how Litia will do "anything for money, I guess."
The hats read, "C'mon Now" and "C'mon Now: Gaslight Survivor."
Litia and Grant rode horses during one of their The Bachelor dates, and Litia memorably said, "Come on now," after Grant broke up with her in favor of Juliana Pasquarosa during the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic.
Litia and her friends modeled the hats, and Litia set her post to "Gaslighter" by The Chicks.
Litia proceeded to slam Grant for lacking honesty, maturity and accountability onThe Bachelor: After the Final Rose on ABC.
Litia claimed on AFR that Grant had assured her from their first solo date on that she was going to be his winner -- to the point where he almost stopped the show -- and that he actually said the night before the Final Rose Ceremony that he was "excited" to get engaged to her.
But Grant apparently had a different recollection of events.
"There's a lot [she said] that I didn't align with," Grant told Us Weekly about Litia's claims.
ADVERTISEMENT
"But I let her speak her truth and her piece. I'm not going to sit up there and argue with her onstage about what she thought I said."
Grant seemed to suggest that he had made vague statements to Litia that she possibly misinterpreted or misunderstood. (This is likely where Litia's gaslight accusation came from).
"When you are the Bachelor, you do see your Final 2 contestants as somebody that could be your wife," Grant explained.
"That's where some confusion came into play. There's room for interpretation when things are said, 'off camera.' At that point in time, I can't really say much. I'm not going to argue."