"Thank you @trufru for spoiling us," Litia, 31, wrote. "Can't wait for the rest of the girls to get here!!!!"
Litia also uploaded a sign that read, "Welcome to Litia's Bachelorette," prompting fan speculation as to whether she's been secretly dating a man since her stint on The Bachelor and is preparing to get married.
It appears TruFru, a snack food brand famous for their chocolate-covered fruit, sent Litia bachelorette-themed hats, pajamas, robes and tote bags for the party.
Attendees apparently included fellow The Bachelor alums Alexe Godin and Natalie Phillips as well as social media influencer Kate Racker, who is currently dating The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda McWhorter's ex-husband Chase McWhorter.
"@trufru going above and beyond!" Natalie, 26, wrote via her own Instagram Stories. "All to celebrate our girl @litiagarr."
Silver balloons at the event that read "Heading Down the Aisle" fueled speculation that Litia is engaged to be married.
And Kate wrote on TikTok, "@Litia Garr's Bachelorette party," along with footage of Litia sporting white pajamas while everyone else was wearing blue.
"So happy it's not mine," Kate added.
Fans have since been questioning whether Litia is really engaged on social media.
"Girl how many chapters have I missed??" one fan wrote on Litia's Instagram account. "Who is mystery man? How did y'all meet and how long ago?"
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
A group of fans wondered whether this "bachelorette" party was a soft launch that Litia is going to star on the next season of The Bachelorette when the show returns. (The Bachelorette skipped airing a season in 2025).
The hats read, "C'mon Now" and "C'mon Now: Gaslight Survivor."
Litia and Grant rode horses during one of their The Bachelor dates, and Litia memorably said, "Come on now," after Grant broke up with her in favor of Juliana Pasquarosa during the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic.
Litia and her friends modeled the hats, and Litia set her post to "Gaslighter" by The Chicks.
Grant ultimately dumped Litia in second place and got engaged to Juliana, and Litia was so shocked by Grant's decision that she accused him of having a last-minute switch up.
Litia proceeded to slam Grant for lacking honesty, maturity and accountability onThe Bachelor: After the Final Rose on ABC.
Litia claimed on AFR that Grant had assured her from their first solo date on that she was going to be his winner -- to the point where he almost stopped the show -- and that he actually said the night before the Final Rose Ceremony that he was "excited" to get engaged to her.
But Grant apparently had a different recollection of events.
"There's a lot [she said] that I didn't align with," Grant told Us Weekly about Litia's claims.
"But I let her speak her truth and her piece. I'm not going to sit up there and argue with her onstage about what she thought I said."
Grant seemed to suggest that he had made vague statements to Litia that she possibly misinterpreted or misunderstood. (This is likely where Litia's gaslight accusation came from).
ADVERTISEMENT
"When you are the Bachelor, you do see your Final 2 contestants as somebody that could be your wife," Grant explained.
"That's where some confusion came into play. There's room for interpretation when things are said, 'off camera.' At that point in time, I can't really say much. I'm not going to argue."