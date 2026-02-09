"I heard that she was unhappy with something that I said on a podcast... I think I said that Grant was talking about their Fantasy Suite and she didn't like that I was repeating it, which is fair," Litia told co-hosts Charity Lawson and Rachel Recchia during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Litia -- who finished The Bachelor's 29th season as the runner-up before Grant and Juliana got engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony, which aired in early 2025 -- continued, "It's a sensitive subject, and I think... there are so many things before that that you're thinking about."
Litia explained how Fantasy Suite Week on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is tough because the cast is already "so tired and exhausted."
"There's no way to handle it the right way. You just have to do what you think is best," Litia noted.
"And I feel bad if she doesn't like something that I said. Because I don't mean any disrespect, and I know that it's sensitive, obviously. I talked at length about it, with Grant, that week because I knew how sensitive it was."
Litia acknowledged how viewers "judge women" on the decisions they make during Fantasy Suite Week.
"And they, you know, fill in the blanks if you don't fill it in for them," Litia explained.
"And so, she's right to be sensitive about it, 100 percent, and I feel bad if I said anything offensive. That wasn't my intent."
Rachel said she didn't recall Litia ever saying someone insensitive, and Litia quipped, "I don't either, by the way!"
Litia laughed and added, "But just because I didn't mean to offend someone doesn't mean that's how it went, and so I feel bad that's how it was taken, you know?"
Litia also told Charity and Rachel that some things "hit you sideways sometimes."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Sometimes I'll think of things or see a clip and be like, '[Yikes], I didn't like that. I wish I would've said that different.' But you live and you learn!" Litia concluded.
During a December episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, former co-hosts Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile asked Juliana if there was anything she voluntarily wanted to share.
"There's only one thing, and it's kind of sh-tty," Juliana began.
"Taking away my breakup [with Grant] and going through being in the public eye -- the ups and downs of that -- I think that the one thing that really hurt my feelings the most and was disheartening is when Litia went on a podcast and insinuated things about my sex life."
Juliana pointed out how Grant's third-place finisher, Zoe McGrady, also "chimed in" to "basically confirm that" Litia was talking about Juliana.
Litia insinuated during an April 2025 appearance on Kamie Crawford's "Relationsh*t" podcast that Grant had sex in the Fantasy Suite and that her personal decision not to be intimate with The Bachelor star "definitely could be" the reason he dumped her in second place.
Litia alleged that Grant had told multiple people what went down off-camera and behind closed doors.
ADVERTISEMENT
When a clip of Litia's interview surfaced on TikTok, Zoe -- who had enjoyed a Fantasy Suite with Grant prior to her ouster -- chose to set the record straight.
"Definitely wasn't with me," Zoe commented of sex in the Fantasy Suites, alongside two megaphone emojis.
Since Juliana won Grant's heart on The Bachelor and the pair got engaged, it seemed pretty obvious that Litia was suggesting Grant had slept with Juliana.
"[Zoe] wanted to make sure people knew that [it wasn't her]," Juliana noted on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"I only say that because I think it was such a dagger! And it added fuel to this fire of, '[Juliana] was the easy choice. He just chose lust over love.'"
Juliana admitted to Joe and Serena that it was "so embarrassing" for her "to deal with that," especially because it changed the public perception of her.
"I was embarrassed for my family, I was embarrassed for my employer, and I was mortified that people that didn't know me would think that I slept with this man just to get a ring on my finger or to win a reality show!" Juliana lamented.
"I think that, truly, if I was her, I would be embarrassed for saying that."
Juliana noted that women need "to stick together" these days.
"And of course there are going to be little [tiffs] here or there, or things we don't agree on, and hate spread -- whether we like it or not," Juliana explained.
"But to bring up another woman's sex life into a public-eye conversation when she didn't hear it from the source [is wrong]."
Juliana claimed Litia initially heard this rumor "through the grapevine" and "doubled down on it" in the media.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I probably should've listened to [it], but I had my sister do the recon on that. It's disheartening and it's -- I'm not calling her ugly, but it's ugly behavior," Juliana said.
Juliana went on to confirm of the speculation, "That's not the case and it wasn't the case."
She concluded, "I would just love to put that to bed so she can stop talking about it and I can stop getting DMs calling me some uncomfortable names because somebody is out there saying I'm sleeping around to get a ring!"
Less than three months after their engagement aired on The Bachelor's Season 29 finale on ABC, Juliana and Grant announced their split in June 2025.