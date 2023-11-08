"Welcome to the world, Lily James! Born 11/2/23 weighing 6lbs 9.5oz and 19.5 in long," Lesley and Alex wrote in a joint statement via Instagram this past weekend.
"Kavanagh Fam is now complete and everyone is over the moon!!! Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes! Mama and baby are doing so well + Dad and big sis Nora, too! #baby #babyannouncement #birth #love."
And Sarah Herron gushed, "Congratulations guys!!! So so beyond happy for you!!"
Late last week, Lesley let the world know that her baby girl was on her way.
Lesley posted a video of herself in the hospital and wrote, "Pregnant...but not for much longer. IT'S HAPPENING! This baby girl is finally making her big debut and we're so excited!!! Send all the prayers and good vibes! #baby #pregnant #labor #love."
"Kitchen dances just got a little more crowded," Lesley captioned a video of her family dancing to "Be My Baby" by The Ronettes via Instagram on May 7.
"Baby Kav #2 coming Fall 2023!!!" she added.
Lesley, who competed for Sean Lowe's heart on The Bachelor's seventeenth season continued, "As I share this, I'm reminded of the many conversations I've had with women in my life surrounding infertility and pregnancy loss."
"Please know I share this news holding both joy for my family and honoring other's journeys at the same time. Please do not feel obligated to respond, but know I'll always be here if/when you'd like to in your own time. #baby #family #parents," she concluded.
Alex also shared on Instagram how he was "stoked" about his second child "coming this fall."
He told Lesley's followers via Instagram Stories, "We're doing it, let the craziness ensue!"
Lesley and Alex got married in October 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton in Maui, Kapalua in front of family and friends, including Alex's loved ones who traveled from Australia, where he's originally from.
At the time, Lesley and Alex's first-born child, their daughter Nora, was 20-months-old. Nora was born in February 2021 and served as the flower girl in the couple's wedding.
The travel blogger and Alex initially had to postpone their wedding plans due to COVID-19.
Lesley announced she was expecting her first child in September 2020. She posted a similar Instagram announcement at the time of Alex and herself dancing in their kitchen.
"Started from the kitchen now we're here," Lesley captioned a video at the time.
"Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat :) @drone.pilot and I couldn't be more excited to grow our little family!!! #family #love #travel #adventure #coronababy #thelastdance #kitchendance #encore."
Lesley and Alex got engaged in February 2020 after one year of dating, and when announcing the news on Instagram, Alex wrote how he and Lesley had traveled to 25 countries together and spent over 18 months together.
"Life is pretty crazy when all the stars align and the right person comes into your life at the right time just when you need it. Never give up on love," he wrote.
Alex suggested it was love at first sight for the pair when they met in 2018 and he had known for "a very long time" that they're meant to be.
"I knew I wanted to get to know Lesley more after our first interaction, this stunning ray of light with the kindest heart was single?! Not sure how this was humanly possible, but it was! LUCKY ME!" Alex wrote in his post.
"I've been planning this proposal for months, from asking Lesley parents for permission, to finding the perfect ring and planning a pretty over the top proposal with 5 drones, 3 cinematographers, 3 photographers all capturing the moment."
He added, "Words can't really begin to describe well enough the deep love and friendship Lesley and I have. I truly wish everyone could find true love and connection and respect for each other that we have. Lesley, I love you with all my heart and can't wait to share the rest of our lives together."
"Boy meets world. World, meet boy. Thought it was about time to let y'all in on the newest addition to The Road Les Traveled," Lesley captioned an Instagram post at the time, referencing her travel blog.
"We're 3 continents down together... with the next one being Alex's home country soon. Finally making it to hometowns y'all."