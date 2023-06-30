And Lesley just took to Instagram to share that she's pregnant with another baby girl.
This past weekend, Lesley posted a video of her gender-reveal party and captioned it, "Announcement No. 2."
"I'm all smiles, Nora is all tears, and Alex is all nerves about 3 females in the house!!!" Lesley wrote, adding hashtags such as "girl power" and "the future is female."
In the video, the following text flashed across the screen: We couldn't wait to find out the sex of our baby. Since I surprised my husband with our last gender reveal, it was his turn. Of course he went with... a drone."
A drone was then shown dropping a yellow ball onto the ground, which then exploded into pink dust.
Alex commented on the post, "Not gonna lie I was gunning for a boy... But happy Nora will be a big sister to a beautiful girl. Girl dad for life!!!"
One day before the big gender reveal, Lesley updated her followers on social media about her pregnancy.
"Ohhh, we're halfway there! 20 weeks!" Lesley captioned a cute video with her daughter set to "Livin' On a Prayer" by Bon Jovi.
"Baby is the size of a paper airplane. I'm feeling great but whoa, bigger than ever. I woke up today and could feel my uterus expanding in real time. The female body is just so insanely cool. I felt the baby kick for the first time last week and it brought back alllll the feels."
Lesley went on to say she was "nervous" and "excited" for the baby's 20-week anatomy scan.
"Just over here taking neighborhood walks and putting trust in my body, the universe and our doctors. Can't believe we're already halfway... this one is flying by!" Lesley gushed.
Lesley announced she's expecting her second child in early May, writing on Instagram, "Kitchen dances just got a little more crowded. Baby Kav #2 coming Fall 2023!!!"
The travel blogger added, "As I share this, I'm reminded of the many conversations I've had with women in my life surrounding infertility and pregnancy loss. Please know I share this news holding both joy for my family and honoring other's journeys at the same time... I'll always be here if/when you'd like to in your own time."
Lesley and Alex got married in October 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton in Maui, Kapalua in front of family and friends, including Alex's loved ones who traveled from Australia, where he's originally from.
At the time, Nora was 20-months-old. She was born in February 2021 and served as the flower girl in the couple's wedding.
Lesley and Alex initially had to postpone their wedding plans due to COVID-19.
Lesley announced she was expecting her first child in September 2020. She posted a similar Instagram announcement at the time of Alex and herself dancing in their kitchen.
"Started from the kitchen now we're here," Lesley captioned a video at the time.
"Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat :) @drone.pilot and I couldn't be more excited to grow our little family!!!"
Lesley and Alex got engaged in February 2020 after one year of dating, and when announcing the news on Instagram, Alex wrote how he and Lesley had traveled to 25 countries together and spent over 18 months together.
"Life is pretty crazy when all the stars align and the right person comes into your life at the right time just when you need it. Never give up on love," he wrote.
Alex suggested it was love at first sight for the pair when they met in 2018 and he had known for "a very long time" that they're meant to be.
"I knew I wanted to get to know Lesley more after our first interaction, this stunning ray of light with the kindest heart was single?! Not sure how this was humanly possible, but it was! LUCKY ME!" Alex wrote in his post.
"I've been planning this proposal for months, from asking Lesley parents for permission, to finding the perfect ring and planning a pretty over the top proposal with 5 drones, 3 cinematographers, 3 photographers all capturing the moment."
He added, "Words can't really begin to describe well enough the deep love and friendship Lesley and I have. I truly wish everyone could find true love and connection and respect for each other that we have. Lesley, I love you with all my heart and can't wait to share the rest of our lives together."
"Boy meets world. World, meet boy. Thought it was about time to let y'all in on the newest addition to The Road Les Traveled," Lesley captioned an Instagram post at the time, referencing her travel blog.
"We're 3 continents down together... with the next one being Alex's home country soon. Finally making it to hometowns y'all."