The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell has announced whether she has a baby boy or baby girl on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lauren, who revealed she's pregnant with Baby No. 3 in late May, took to Instagram on July 8 to share the gender of the baby.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Lauren posted a video of her immediate family enjoying cupcakes on the front lawn of their home.

Lauren asked her sons, Dutton and Baker, to guess the gender of the baby, and both boys predicted they're going to have a brother.

Lauren shared how she also thought she's pregnant with a boy, but her husband Chris Lane cast his vote for a daughter.

Lauren and the country singer's kids then bit into the cupcakes, which unveiled pink frosting inside.

Chris was the only family member who guessed correctly!

Lauren captioned her post, "We are so excited to meet you."

Congratulatory messages poured in from Bachelor Nation.

Amanda Stanton wrote, "YAY!!! Dutton and Baker will be the best big brother protectors."

Raven Gates commented how it's "so sweet" Lauren and Chris are going to have a baby girl, and JoJo Fletcher wrote, "So sweet! So happy for yall!!"

Victoria Fuller also gushed, "She's going to be the cutest sweetest thing ever with the best big brothers to protect her."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Lauren's baby is due this November.

Prior to conceiving her third child, Lauren had teased how she wanted to expand her family in February 2023.

"This haircut makes me want baby #3 @iamchrislane," Lauren quipped via Instagram Stories at the time, showing off a photo of Chris' buzz cut.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

That same month, Lauren and Chris shared with Us Weekly how they were adjusting to raising two kids under two.

"It's all chaotic, but fun," Lauren admitted.

"It's definitely one of those things where I'm sure one day we'll look back and it'll be too quiet in our house. So I'm trying not to take it for granted or wish away time, but it can be a little stressful at times."

Lauren added how there was "definitely" a period of time when Dutton was "just out of sorts and a little bit jealous" about all the time she was spending with Baker.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lauren competed on The Bachelor's 20th season starring Ben Higgins, which aired in 2016.

Lauren accepted a marriage proposal from Ben during the show's finale but they split and called off their engagement over a year later in May 2017.

Lauren previously said how she felt a lot of stress after The Bachelor ended in 2016.

Not only did she choose to move away from her family in Los Angeles, CA, to join Ben in Denver, CO, but she was also dealing with headlines about Ben's love for runner-up JoJo Fletcher and the pair quickly jumped into filming a The Bachelor spinoff, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, which aired on ABC's Freeform sister network.

Lauren acknowledged to Us that being engaged when her fiance had just been in love with another woman was "a really hard place" to start off a relationship in the real world. She eventually hit rock bottom during her relationship with Ben.

After a year-long romance with real estate investor Devin Antin ended in Summer 2018, Lauren and Chris sparked dating rumors in November of that year when The Bachelor alum accompanied the country crooner to the 66th Annual BMI Country Music Awards in Nashville.

Not only did Chris and Lauren arrive at the event together, but they also looked like a couple.

Lauren got engaged to Chris in June 2019 and then they got married just four months later in Nashville, TN.

Following their October 2019 wedding, Lauren and Chris welcomed Dutton in June 2021.

Lauren later gave birth to Baker in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Ben also fell in love with a woman outside of Bachelor Nation, Jessica Clarke.

Ben and Jess went Instagram official in January 2019, got engaged in March 2020, and then got married in November 2021. The pair welcomed a baby girl together in February.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 20
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 20 NEWS