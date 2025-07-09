That same month, Lauren and Chris shared with Us Weekly how they were adjusting to raising two kids under two.
"It's all chaotic, but fun," Lauren admitted.
"It's definitely one of those things where I'm sure one day we'll look back and it'll be too quiet in our house. So I'm trying not to take it for granted or wish away time, but it can be a little stressful at times."
Lauren added how there was "definitely" a period of time when Dutton was "just out of sorts and a little bit jealous" about all the time she was spending with Baker.
Lauren accepted a marriage proposal from Ben during the show's finale but they split and called off their engagement over a year later in May 2017.
Lauren previously said how she felt a lot of stress after The Bachelor ended in 2016.
Not only did she choose to move away from her family in Los Angeles, CA, to join Ben in Denver, CO, but she was also dealing with headlines about Ben's love for runner-upJoJo Fletcher and the pair quickly jumped into filming a The Bachelor spinoff, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, which aired on ABC's Freeform sister network.
Lauren acknowledged to Us that being engaged when her fiance had just been in love with another woman was "a really hard place" to start off a relationship in the real world. She eventually hit rock bottom during her relationship with Ben.
After a year-long romance with real estate investor Devin Antin ended in Summer 2018, Lauren and Chris sparked dating rumors in November of that year when The Bachelor alum accompanied the country crooner to the 66th Annual BMI Country Music Awards in Nashville.
Not only did Chris and Lauren arrive at the event together, but they also looked like a couple.
Lauren got engaged to Chris in June 2019 and then they got married just four months later in Nashville, TN.
Following their October 2019 wedding, Lauren and Chris welcomed Dutton in June 2021.