By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/13/2022



alum Lauren Bushnell and her husband Chris Lane have revealed the sex of their second child."We can't wait to meet you baby BOY," Lauren, 32, captioned an Instagram slideshow of photos from her maternity photo shoot with Chris and their eldest son, Dutton Walker, 13 months.Lauren also added three blue-heart emojis to her Instagram post on Monday.In the pictures, Lauren was wearing a baby blue sundress with a matching pearl headband, and the 37-year-old country singer was sporting a white T-shirt with khakis. Dutton's outfit also matched what his father had on.For Chris' part, he posted a video of himself swinging a baseball bat that revealed blue smoke."Dutty's gonna have a little brother," Chris captioned the video on Monday.Lauren and Chris first announced Lauren's second pregnancy in June."Party of 4, coming October 2022," Lauren wrote at the time. "I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!"Dutton was wearing a "brother" shirt for the photo shoot.Chris shared the same family photo on his own Instagram account and captioned it, "I guess it's no secret to what's been goin' on in the Lane household. Dutty is gonna be a brother!"When asked if the second pregnancy was a surprise, Lauren shared earlier this summer, "Very much so.""I went out on the road baby less ONE time and that's when it happened," Lauren shared. "We were planning on waiting a little longer but excited about what God has in store for our family."As for how the new baby will change her living arrangement, Lauren said Dutton will be getting "a big boy room" and she will be updating the nursery for Baby No. 2.Chris said back in January that he and Lauren were "not trying" for a second baby and he was actually working on getting his "dad bod" back into shape."Every time I'm eating something I shouldn't, Lauren's like, 'Oh, let's make better choices,'" he explained earlier this year. "But having a [toddler], I've definitely not been able to stay in the kind of shape that I have been in for quite some time, but I'm getting back."Lauren, however, said in March she had "developed a pretty thick skin" in regards to people shaming her post-baby body."It doesn't really bother me a whole lot, but it definitely stings more when [comments are made about] my child," Lauren explained. "I've noticed that anyone can say anything about me, and it doesn't really bother me too much."Chris admitted to Entertainment Tonight the following month that he never really envisioned himself getting married or having kids but meeting Lauren changed his "mindset" on the matter."The day [Dutton] was born, and I haven't told anybody this, but I cried my eyes out, because I felt like I was praying, just, 'Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me for all those years that I said I never wanted that,'" Chris said in February."I wouldn't have known what I was missing out on and it's truly the best thing in the world."Lauren competed on 's 20th season starring Ben Higgins , which aired in 2016. Lauren accepted a marriage proposal from Ben during the show's finale but they split and called off their engagement over a year later in May 2017.Lauren previously said how she felt a lot of stress after ended in 2016.Not only did she choose to move away from her family in Los Angeles, CA, to join Ben in Denver, CO, but she was also dealing with headlines about Ben's love for runner-up JoJo Fletcher and the pair quickly jumped into filming a spinoff, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, which aired on ABC's Freeform sister network.Lauren acknowledged to Us Weekly that being engaged when her fiance had just been in love with another woman was "a really hard place" to start off a relationship in the real world. She eventually hit rock bottom during her relationship with Ben.After a year-long romance with real estate investor Devin Antin ended in Summer 2018, Lauren and Chris sparked dating rumors in November of that year when alum accompanied the country crooner to the 66th Annual BMI Country Music Awards in Nashville.Not only did Chris and Lauren arrive at the event together, but they also looked like a couple.Lauren got engaged to Chris in June 2019 and then they got married just four months later in Nashville, TN.Following their October 2019 wedding, Lauren and Chris welcomed Dutton in June 2021.Meanwhile, Ben also fell in love with a woman outside of Bachelor Nation, Jessica Clarke.Ben and Jess went Instagram official in January 2019, got engaged in March 2020, and then got married in November 2021. They have a dog together and plan to expand their family , but not in the immediate future.Lauren and Chris still watch franchise together while Ben has admitted it's not healthy and causing problems for his marriage to bring up those memories.Interested in more news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group