The Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham has revealed if she knew she would end up with Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the show's 22nd season and how the pair keeps their marriage spicy.

Lauren -- who welcomed three children: Alessi, 4, and twins Senna and Lux, 2, with Arie -- recently took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Let's catch up" along with a question box for her followers, according to BachelorNation.com.

During the Q&A session, one fan asked Lauren if she knew she would end up with Arie on his season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018.

"No I didn't 'know,' but I had a strong feeling," Lauren responded. "Sometimes you just can feel that something is meant to be."

Lauren went on to share how she and Arie keep the fire burning in their relationship after tying the knot in January 2019.

"We get into funks sometimes just like anyone else," Lauren admitted, "but I like breaking the ice by flirting and acting goofy so Arie has to acknowledge me."

"We also know that when we get to that place, I'm usually PMSing or we are due for a date night," she added.

Considering Arie was born in the Netherlands, another fan asked if Lauren and her husband had any plans to travel to his home country.

"Yes!!! We're going in July so our Dutch family can meet Senna and Lux for the first time! We're so excited," Lauren wrote, adding a smiling emoji.

Arie revealed in January 2022 he had a vasectomy so he and wife Lauren Burnham wouldn't be able to have any more children.

Arie admitted in September 2021 he didn't want to have another child after welcoming twins with Lauren.

"Any more babies? Arie?," Lauren asked her husband in a video posted to Arie's Instagram Story at the time.
"No," Arie firmly replied, shaking his head. "No more babies!"

Lauren therefore asked her husband, "Vasectomy time?"

"Yes!" Arie confirmed.

Lauren laughed and told their Instagram followers, "You heard it first!"

In the video -- which was one of many clips posted as part of the couple's Q&A session with fans -- Lauren and Arie each had a baby strapped to their chest.

Arie previously admitted that after having twins, raising three young children was "complete chaos" and the babies had different sleep schedules.

However, Arie and Lauren have said they complement each other really well when it comes to taking care of their little ones.

"If she's having a mental breakdown, I get it together," Arie told Us Weekly of his wife, who was hospitalized with postpartum health issues in July 2021.

"That is what makes us great at co-parenting. We can sense when the other needs a little bit more heavy lifting on the parenting end."

Arie and Lauren announced they were expecting their first child together in November 2018 and revealed two months later that Lauren was pregnant with a daughter.

Lauren gave birth to Alessi in May 2019, just four months after she and Arie tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii.

Lauren went on to suffer a miscarriage in May 2020, but she and Arie announced in December of that year that Lauren was pregnant again, with twins this time. The following month, the couple revealed they had a baby boy and a baby girl on the way.

Senna and Lux were born in June 2021.

Lauren finished Arie's season of The Bachelor in second place when Arie actually chose Becca Kufrin as his winner and popped the question to her during the Final Rose Ceremony, which aired in March 2018.

But weeks after getting engaged, Arie decided to dump Becca because he claimed he was still in love with Lauren, and then he begged Lauren for a second chance.

Once Lauren took the former racecar driver back, Arie proposed marriage in March 2018 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose after Season 22 aired on ABC.

Arie and Lauren subsequently moved into their first home together in Phoenix, AZ, in April of that year. They now split their time between homes in Arizona and Hawaii.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

