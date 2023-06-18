Lauren -- who welcomed three children: Alessi, 4, and twins Senna and Lux, 2, with Arie -- recently took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Let's catch up" along with a question box for her followers, according to BachelorNation.com.
Lauren finished Arie's season of The Bachelor in second place when Arie actually chose Becca Kufrin as his winner and popped the question to her during the Final Rose Ceremony, which aired in March 2018.
But weeks after getting engaged, Arie decided to dump Becca because he claimed he was still in love with Lauren, and then he begged Lauren for a second chance.
Once Lauren took the former racecar driver back, Arie proposed marriage in March 2018 onThe Bachelor: After the Final Rose after Season 22 aired on ABC.
Arie and Lauren subsequently moved into their first home together in Phoenix, AZ, in April of that year. They now split their time between homes in Arizona and Hawaii.