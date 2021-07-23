The Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham has been hospitalized with postpartum health issues, her husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. has revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Arie, 39, first took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to reveal Lauren, 29, has been hospitalized with a case of mastitis, painful inflammation in her breast tissue, which can cause a fever and sometimes involve an infection.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Arie shared a video of Lauren in a hospital bed and wrote, "Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics. Hate this for her."

Arie also captured footage of multiple vials of blood that had been taken from the mom of three and proceeded to share of his wife's condition, "She'll be here overnight. IV antibiotics and scans for any abscess. She's been through a lot this week."

The doting father therefore had to take care of his three little ones at home while his wife continued to recover in the hospital.

On Friday morning, Arie updated fans and explained, "I spent the night at home with the babies. Heading over a 9 this morning when visiting hours start to see my #1 bb [Lauren]."

In addition to posting a video of his newborn twins being fed at home, Arie also uploaded a video of his eldest daughter Alessi, 2, taking care of her younger siblings.

"Alessi is going to be my helper today," Arie said, before posting a video of his three kids snuggled into a bed together and ready for a nap at 7:30AM.

It hasn't been an easy six weeks for Lauren and Arie, who welcomed their twins Senna and Lux on June 11.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Senna had remained in the hospital in the NICU with respiratory issues for seven days after her June 11 birth. Arie and Lauren were told their newborn daughter "needed oxygen" and "a little support" after her arrival.

But the couple's newborn son, Lux, was able to go home on June 15 after only "a few hours" in the NICU after his birth.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Arie surprised Lauren with a backyard baby shower for their twins in late April when Lauren was 29 weeks along in her pregnancy.

The couple announced Lauren was pregnant with twins in December 2020, not long after Lauren suffered a miscarriage in May of last year.

Arie and Lauren then revealed in January 2021 they had a baby boy and a baby girl on the way, who were due to arrive in June.

As for where they plan to live with their three children, Arie and Lauren recently bought a house in Hawaii, although they won't stay there "full-time."

The pair reportedly plan to split their time between Hawaii and Arizona, according to Us Weekly.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Lauren finished Arie's season of The Bachelor in second place when Arie actually chose Becca Kufrin as his winner and popped the question to her during the Final Rose Ceremony, which aired in March 2018.

But weeks after getting engaged, Arie decided to dump Becca because he claimed he was still in love with Lauren, and so he begged Lauren for a second chance.

ADVERTISEMENT
Arie proposed marriage to Lauren in March 2018 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose after Season 22 aired on ABC.

The couple then moved into their first home together in Phoenix, AZ, in April of that year.

The pair announced they were expecting their first child together in November 2018 and revealed two months later that Lauren was pregnant with a daughter.

Arie and Lauren tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii in January 2019 and then welcomed Alessi on May 29, 2019.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

ARIE LUYENDYK JR.
BECCA KUFRIN
BEKAH MARTINEZ
CHELSEA ROY
KENDALL LONG
KRYSTAL NIELSON
LAUREN BURNHAM
THE BACHELOR
THE BACHELOR SEASON 22
TIA BOOTH
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 22 NEWS