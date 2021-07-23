Arie, 39, first took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to reveal Lauren, 29, has been hospitalized with a case of mastitis, painful inflammation in her breast tissue, which can cause a fever and sometimes involve an infection.
Arie shared a video of Lauren in a hospital bed and wrote, "Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics. Hate this for her."
Arie also captured footage of multiple vials of blood that had been taken from the mom of three and proceeded to share of his wife's condition, "She'll be here overnight. IV antibiotics and scans for any abscess. She's been through a lot this week."
The doting father therefore had to take care of his three little ones at home while his wife continued to recover in the hospital.
On Friday morning, Arie updated fans and explained, "I spent the night at home with the babies. Heading over a 9 this morning when visiting hours start to see my #1 bb [Lauren]."
In addition to posting a video of his newborn twins being fed at home, Arie also uploaded a video of his eldest daughter Alessi, 2, taking care of her younger siblings.
"Alessi is going to be my helper today," Arie said, before posting a video of his three kids snuggled into a bed together and ready for a nap at 7:30AM.
It hasn't been an easy six weeks for Lauren and Arie, who welcomed their twins Senna and Lux on June 11.
Senna had remained in the hospital in the NICU with respiratory issues for seven days after her June 11 birth. Arie and Lauren were told their newborn daughter "needed oxygen" and "a little support" after her arrival.
But the couple's newborn son, Lux, was able to go home on June 15 after only "a few hours" in the NICU after his birth.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Arie surprised Lauren with a backyard baby shower for their twins in late April when Lauren was 29 weeks along in her pregnancy.
Lauren finished Arie's season of The Bachelor in second place when Arie actually chose Becca Kufrin as his winner and popped the question to her during the Final Rose Ceremony, which aired in March 2018.
But weeks after getting engaged, Arie decided to dump Becca because he claimed he was still in love with Lauren, and so he begged Lauren for a second chance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Arie proposed marriage to Lauren in March 2018 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose after Season 22 aired on ABC.
The couple then moved into their first home together in Phoenix, AZ, in April of that year.
The pair announced they were expecting their first child together in November 2018 and revealed two months later that Lauren was pregnant with a daughter.
Arie and Lauren tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii in January 2019 and then welcomed Alessi on May 29, 2019.