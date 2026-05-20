The Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham has opened up about having an identity crisis after giving birth to her fourth child.

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Lauren and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., who fell in love on The Bachelor's 22nd season and got married in January 2019, share daughter Alessi, who turns 7 on May 29, and twins Senna and Lux, who turn 5 on June 11.

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The Bachelor couple also have an eight-month-old baby girl named Livvy, who was born in September 2025.

Lauren shared via Instagram Stories earlier this week, "Hang w/ me while I get ready & chat about my [postpartum] identity crisis," according to BachelorNation.com.

"I feel like ever since I had Livvy, I'm on an up and down roller coaster about how I feel postpartum."

"I feel like overall I've been super positive," she elaborated, "and just knowing that this is a phase that ends and it's the last time I'm ever going to be in this phase of my life, I honestly thought that I would never be here again."

Lauren said she's been "trying to soak everything in" that she "possibly can" as a result.

"Because it is so fleeting, even if it feels like it's forever in the moment," Lauren noted.

But Lauren shared how it's difficult to read mean comments online about her body.

"At the same time, I have these moments where, like, I posted a Reel this week and then I had people commenting on my body back and forth," Lauren recalled.

"And they just caught me in a weak moment because I was sleep deprived and handling four kids at a wedding. And in those moments I can be really hard on myself."

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Lauren went on to explain what's been "really hard" for her to cope with.

"It does feel like I'm never going to be who I believe myself to be again," Lauren admitted, adding how she's typically "super healthy."

"I'm a fit person, I'm strong. But right now, my body doesn't feel that way and it's really hard for me to be in this for so long."

The Bachelor alum stated that while she's grateful for her body, she also tends to be hard on herself and thought it would be helpful to others to hear about what she's going through.

Arie and Lauren announced Lauren's pregnancy with Baby No. 4 in March 2025. One month later, the pair shared with the world that they were expecting another baby girl.

Lauren had finished Arie's season of The Bachelor in second place when Arie actually chose Becca Kufrin as his winner and popped the question to Becca during the Final Rose Ceremony, which aired in March 2018.

But weeks after getting engaged, Arie decided to dump Becca because he claimed he was still in love with Lauren, and then he begged Lauren for a second chance.

Once Lauren took the real estate agent back, Arie proposed marriage in March 2018 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose after Season 22 aired on ABC.

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Arie and Lauren subsequently moved into their first home together in Phoenix, AZ, in April of that year. They went on to split their time between Arizona and Hawaii.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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CHELSEA ROY
KENDALL LONG
KRYSTAL NIELSON
LAUREN BURNHAM
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