"We have had quite the escapade these past few years but our most exciting adventure is yet to come," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. "Baby Sagely due February 2025!!"
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She continued, "Mitch and I are completely over the moon at the thought of becoming parents!! It was very HARD keeping this little secret but so grateful for you all and excited to share more as our lil nugget grows! Here is to the start of my second trimester! Xoxo."
Kendall met Mitchell through mutual friends in December 2021 at a volleyball game and they apparently "clicked" right away and felt "a lot of chemistry."
Mitch asked Kendall to be his girlfriend on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and then Kendall went Instagram official with Mitchell in April of that year and bragged about how she was "in love" already.
Kendall and Mitch eventually eloped and secretly wed in 2022, but they waited until August 2024 to announce the news.
"We eloped and moved to Europe!" Kendall revealed via Instagram.
"So I've been keeping a little secret these past few years. Days before Mitch and I jumped on a plane to move to Germany we got married in Santa Barbara!"
Kendall, who competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor and multiple editions of Bachelor in Paradise, announced in October 2022 that she'd be moving to Germany with Mitchell for his job as an aerospace engineer.
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Kendall revealed at the time she and Mitchell got engaged in late November 2022, and they quickly moved into an AirBnB in Germany in December of that year.
Kendall wrote on Instagram how her California wedding around that time was "such a special day" because she and Mitchell celebrated with their beloved immediate family members.
"It's been incredibly hard for me to keep our secret and at times I've just wanted to shout to the world that I'm Mrs. Sagely!!" she gushed. "So finally getting to tell you all is so freeing!"
The Bachelor in Paradise alum gushed about how she and her spouse were having an "unforgettable adventure together" post-wedding.
"We've traveled to some incredible places around the world and we have also [grown] closer from the struggles and small victories of adjusting to a life abroad," Kendall explained.
"It's truly bonkers to me that we've already been married for nearly two years!"
Kendall added, "Starting our life together abroad has made me so grateful for my husband and every day I wake up incredibly proud of the life we are building together."
In December 2022, Kendall revealed on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" how leaving Los Angeles for Mitchell -- who is also from California -- was "a crazy transition" and adjustment for her. The pair planned at the time to end up in California near their families.
When Kendall announced her engagement, she wrote on Instagram, "It's always been a HECK YES with you Mitch. I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you! So incredibly over the moon that we get to start our epic adventure together in a new country."
She added, "I've heard love explained to me by my parents and was scared I would never experience something so wonderful. But with you, love is so much better than I could have ever imagined it to be. I feel so lucky and I can't wait to officially be a Sagely."
Kendall agreed to move to Germany even though she had repeatedly refused to give Chicago, IL, a chance with her ex-boyfriend Joe Amabile, which resulted in the Bachelor in Paradise couple splitting up.
Kendall and Joe fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season in 2018, and then they moved in together in Los Angeles in April 2019.
Kendall said she wanted to continue living in Los Angeles, but Joe hoped to move back to his hometown of Chicago to be near his loved ones.
"You were pushing to have me move to Chicago," Kendall argued with Joe on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season.
"I was pushing to have you try -- yeah," Joe clarified, "to come move to the city where I grew up in, where my friends and family are. I think if you just would've tried, we could've figured something out."
Kendall told Joe that she wasn't going to change her mind on the show.
"Your thing was that you didn't want to move anywhere for a man... I should've been more than just 'a man' at that point, and we could've tried it," Joe said.
Once Kendall and Joe worked through a "messy" reunion and found the closure they needed, Joe pursued a relationship with Serena Pitt on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season.
"If she really wanted me back," Joe said of Kendall on the ABC reality series, "she should have told me before I got here and before I started this. Because I really, really loved her."
Kendall ultimately decided to quit the show because she said it was too difficult to watch Joe with Serena when she clearly still had feelings for him. She said she didn't want to sacrifice her mental and emotional well-being to stay on the show.