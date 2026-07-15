The Bachelor alum Kelsey Weier is no longer a single bachelorette.

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Kelsey has married her fiance, professional basketball player Matt Thomas.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Although Kelsey had yet to post about her nuptials on social media, fellow The Bachelor alums Mykenna Dorn, Victoria Fuller and Kelley Flanagan gushed about their pal's beautiful wedding.

Mykenna posted a video of the women spending time together at Kelsey's wedding and wrote, "One minute you're competing for the same guy... the next you're celebrating the love stories you were meant to have."

Mykenna added, "From getting roses... to watching our girl say I do."

Victoria commented, "Full circle moment," and uploaded photos from Kelsey's big day.

Victoria called Kelsey "perfect."

And the night before Kelsey's ceremony, Kelley posted a photo with the bride-to-be via Instagram Stories.

"My girl is getting married," Kelley gushed.

Kelsey announced her engagement to Matt in July 2025.

Matt had proposed marriage with a three-stone engagement ring at CIVANA Wellness Resort and Spa in Arizona.

Kelsey captioned her post, "07.12.25," along with a heart emoji at the time.
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Kelsey opened up about her romance with Matt, who plays basketball in the Euroleague, via Instagram in January 2024.

"2023 was a year of change! I started the year living in Nashville. In March, I sold everything and moved to Greece with Matt for his career," Kelsey shared.

"Matt and I loved living in Greece, and we even became cat lovers! Over the summer we traveled to a few islands before heading back to Phoenix for Matt's off season."

Kelsey continued: "I learned to play golf (kinda), my twin sister got engaged, my little sister got married, and is now expecting!! I'm going to be an aunt! Now I'm living part time in Germany!!"

After moving to Berlin, Kelsey and Matt traveled the world and touched down in Barcelona, Amsterdam, Istanbul, and Portugal.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) 

Kelsey found fame when she competed on Peter Weber's The Bachelor season, which filmed in late 2019 and aired in early 2020 on ABC.

Peter eliminated Kelsey in fourth place after traveling to her hometown in Des Moines, IA, and meeting her family.

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Kelsey admitted she was "in love" with The Bachelor star and seemed devastated by her unexpected ouster.

"I just honestly didn't expect to fall for him as hard as I did, but I fell -- and he didn't. It hurts really bad," Kelsey said in her final words.

When Peter met Kelsey's family on The Bachelor's 24th season, Kelsey told her sisters if the pilot ultimately proposed marriage to her, she would say yes.

Peter had told Kelsey at the end of the hometown date that he was falling for her, which made her elimination even more difficult.

But Kelsey told People in February 2020, "It's hard to regret doing things differently just because I felt that way in the moment and those were my feelings. But all I can say is I learned a lot about myself and that's a positive that came from it."

"Are there things I wish I could have done differently? Yeah," she added.

"But do I necessarily regret everything I did? No, just because it was a learning experience for me."

Kelsey subsequently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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