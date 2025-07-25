Kelsey had competed on Peter Weber's The Bachelor season, which filmed in late 2019 and aired in early 2020 on ABC.
Peter eliminated Kelsey in fourth place after traveling to her hometown in Des Moines, IA, and meeting her family.
Kelsey admitted she was "in love" with The Bachelor star and seemed devastated by her unexpected ouster.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I just honestly didn't expect to fall for him as hard as I did, but I fell -- and he didn't. It hurts really bad," Kelsey said in her final words.
When Peter had met Kelsey's family onThe Bachelor's 24th season, Kelsey told her sisters if the pilot ultimately proposed marriage to her, she would say yes.
Peter had told Kelsey at the end of the hometown date that he was falling for her, which made her elimination even more difficult.
But Kelsey told People in February 2020, "It's hard to regret doing things differently just because I felt that way in the moment and those were my feelings. But all I can say is I learned a lot about myself and that's a positive that came from it."