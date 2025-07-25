The Bachelor alum Kelsey Weier has announced she's engaged to professional basketball player Matt Thomas.

Kelsey recently took to Instagram and posted a carousel of black-and-white images that showed Matt down on one knee.

The photos also highlighted Kelsey's beautiful three-stone engagement ring.

Matt apparently popped the question at CIVANA Wellness Resort and Spa in Arizona.

Kelsey captioned her post, "07.12.25," along with a heart emoji.

Bachelor Nation rushed to the comments to congratulate Kelsey on her big news.

Hannah Ann Sluss commented, "So beautiful,ï¸ congratulations," and Andi Dorfman gushed, "Congrats girl!!"

Kelley Flanagan added, "Love you so much and so happy for you guys!"

Natasha Parker wrote, "KELSSSSS!!!! I loveeeeee this... Congrats my bb."

Sydney Hightower Warner exclaimed, "KELSEYYYY!!!! Screaming congratulations from the top of my luuuungs! I'm so happy for you."

And Victoria Fuller commented, "I'm so so happy for my girl. ILY guys !!!"

Kelsey opened up about her romance with Matt, who plays basketball in the Euroleague, via Instagram in January 2024.
"2023 was a year of change! I started the year living in Nashville. In March, I sold everything and moved to Greece with Matt for his career," Kelsey shared.

"Matt and I loved living in Greece, and we even became cat lovers! Over the summer we traveled to a few islands before heading back to Phoenix for Matt's off season."

Kelsey continued: "I learned to play golf (kinda), my twin sister got engaged, my little sister got married, and is now expecting!! I'm going to be an aunt! Now I'm living part time in Germany!!"

After moving to Berlin, Kelsey and Matt traveled the world and touched down in Barcelona, Amsterdam, Istanbul, and Portugal.

Kelsey had competed on Peter Weber's The Bachelor season, which filmed in late 2019 and aired in early 2020 on ABC.

Peter eliminated Kelsey in fourth place after traveling to her hometown in Des Moines, IA, and meeting her family.

Kelsey admitted she was "in love" with The Bachelor star and seemed devastated by her unexpected ouster.

"I just honestly didn't expect to fall for him as hard as I did, but I fell -- and he didn't. It hurts really bad," Kelsey said in her final words.

When Peter had met Kelsey's family on The Bachelor's 24th season, Kelsey told her sisters if the pilot ultimately proposed marriage to her, she would say yes.

Peter had told Kelsey at the end of the hometown date that he was falling for her, which made her elimination even more difficult.

But Kelsey told People in February 2020, "It's hard to regret doing things differently just because I felt that way in the moment and those were my feelings. But all I can say is I learned a lot about myself and that's a positive that came from it."

"Are there things I wish I could have done differently? Yeah," she added.

"But do I necessarily regret everything I did? No, just because it was a learning experience for me."

