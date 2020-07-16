While Kelley is currently in a happy relationship with Peter, Victoria has reportedly been dating Chris, a 38-year-old who starred on The Bachelor's nineteenth season, for over a month.
"I've talked to her a little bit," Kelley toldEntertainment Tonight of Victoria during a Tuesday joint interview with Peter. "I'm happy for them. Good for them!"
Kelley went on to reveal, "I think [The Bachelor alum Kelsey Weier] was the one who set that up. I think Kelsey may have had a connection with Chris and put them in contact, and hey, good for them!"
"I think everything's great and everything's working out, and I think she's madly in love with him," Kelley continued. "Good for both of them. That makes me happy."
Kelsey finished Peter's The Bachelor season in fourth place after the pilot visited her hometown in Iowa and met her family.
Chris is also from Iowa and helps to run his family's large farm in Arlington.
Victoria was spotted on a lunch date with Chris in Victoria's hometown on June 21 after apparently spending several weeks staying and quarantining with Chris at his home in Arlington amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Victoria and Chris have yet to share photos of each other on Instagram, but Victoria did post a picture of herself posing in a beautiful room on April 27 and captioned it, "Farm life."
She also tagged her location as Arlington and has posted other photos from inside Chris' house.
Victoria and Chris also reportedly posted similar stills from a field in their respective Instagram Stories.
Chris told Us in December 2019 that he had "given up" on finding his perfect match.
"I just think you know when you know, when you find it. I'm getting old enough to kind of learn that it's just about, like, when it's time, it will occur," Chris said, adding that he didn't have a timeline for settling down.
"As time goes by, I'm healthy, I'm semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time."
It's possible Victoria and Chris may have bonded over negative press and being involved in controversy.
Victoria has been accused of being self-centered and attention-seeking. Peter's ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence went as far as to claim Victoria had broken up four marriages by having affairs with the married husbands.
Victoria also missed out on gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan's March digital issue because she had Instagram photos showing she had modeled "Marlin Lives Matter" merchandise created by White Marlin Marina, a marina in Maryland.
The merchandise promoted conservation awareness of marlin fish in 2016, USA Today reported, but Cosmo's editor-in-chief Jessica Pels said the slogan is "problematic" because she believes it's rooted in racism and her magazine stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
As for Chris, the former The Bachelor star was charged with a felony of leaving the scene of a fatal accident in which he had rear-ended a farm tractor with his pickup truck in April 2017 in Iowa, resulting in the death of 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher at the hospital.
TMZ had obtained the recording of Chris' 911 call, proving the reality TV star at least checked Mosher's pulse at the scene of the accident and waited for emergency responders to arrive before taking off and avoiding authorities.
Prosecutors argued, however, that Chris should only have left the scene to seek necessary aid or report the accident to law enforcement authorities, neither of which he allegedly did.
Chris was arrested at his home several hours after the crash, after he allegedly refused to come outside and police were forced to obtain a search warrant, The Des Moines Register previously reported.
Chris was released from jail shortly afterwards on $10,000 bond and feared spending up to five years in prison.
Chris -- who was not charged with driving under the influence -- entered a not guilty plea in May 2017 to the charge of leaving the scene of the fatal accident.
His legal team's motion to dismiss the charge was reportedly denied in January 2018 before being brought to the Iowa Supreme Court, who then declined to hear Soules' appeal in February of that year.
Chris subsequently pleaded guilty in November 2018 to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of an accident, according to a local Des Moines news outlet.
A judge reportedly approved a plea deal in August 2019 that imposed two years of probation for Chris and a suspended prison term.
In addition to starring on The Bachelor, Chris also competed for Andi Dorfman on The Bachelorette's tenth season as well as Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars and the Food Network's Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.