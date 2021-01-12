'The Bachelor' alum Kelley Flanagan still moving to New York City after Peter Weber split
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/12/2021
The Bachelor exes Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber apparently aren't letting their recent split get in the way of their Big Apple dreams and still plan to separately follow through on their prior plans to move New York City.
Three days after Peter confirmed on Instagram he's going to put roots down in New York City and is "so excited" to start a new journey, Kelly took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal she will also be settling down in New York as a newly-single woman.
"2021 has been a rough start but if I've learned anything the last couple of days, it's to keep pushing through no matter what life throws at you," Kelley captioned a photo of herself in a yellow dress in Key Largo, FL.
"You can't help what happens but you can choose how you react. It's ok to not feel the best at times and honestly, it makes you appreciate the good things in life. The saying 'when it rains [it] pours' has definitely hit me with adjustments but this is just a chapter of my life!"
Kelley then announced, "I'll be in the Florida Keys until March then still making the move to New York!"
"I'm excited to share my next chapter with you guys and Ill try to be as open as I can knowing that I will hit struggles along the way," Kelley continued in her lengthy message to fans.
But Kelley apparently doesn't have her NYC living arrangement worked out just yet.
"In the meantime, I am trying to figure out my future living situation in New York (searching for a roommate and apartment), spending time with my friends and family and focusing on my career!" Kelley added.
"After of all of this, it's been amazing to reflect and realize how grateful I am for all the good I have in my life!"
Kelley, a Chicago-based attorney, and Peter, a commercial pilot, initially planned to move to New York City together, before the Season 24 The Bachelor star announced the couple's surprising breakup on December 31.
Kelley hinted she may not stay in Chicago for long in an Instagram post earlier this month.
"I'm still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can't wait to see what you have in store!" Kelley wrote on Instagram.
Peter revealed on his Instagram Stories in late December that he and Kelley planned to move to New York City together some time this month. (The pair first teased their plans to move to The Big Apple in June 2020).
Peter recently shared with Entertainment Tonight his relationship with Kelley didn't work out because they "operate on two different frequencies" and learned they are "just two different people" after eight months of dating.
When Peter announced his breakup with Kelley on New Year's Eve, he admitted, "Love is a funny thing."
"It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways," Peter wrote on Instagram at the time.
"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."
"These moments in life always hurt," he added, "but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."
And Kelley posted about her split from Peter four days later on her own Instagram account.
"I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing... It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways," Kelley wrote.
"Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently."
She concluded, "I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter."
Kelley competed on Peter's The Bachelor season, which aired in early 2020, and finished in fifth place. Peter eliminated her right before his Final 4 bachelorettes enjoyed hometown dates.
During The Bachelor's Season 24 finale on March 10, 2020, Kelley -- who was sitting in the audience for the live special -- watched an indecisive Peter break off an engagement to fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss and then reconcile with his supposed true love and runner-up, Madison Prewett.
Peter and Madison never got their relationship off the ground and announced just two days later on March 12 that they were going their separate ways.
After a couple of chance-encounters, like at the Super Bowl for instance, Peter and Kelley reunited to quarantine with each other as "friends" in Chicago in late March 2020.
But it didn't take long for romance to develop between Peter and Kelley since they had strong feelings for each other on the show and Peter believed fate had brought them together to begin with.
(Peter and Kelley randomly met in the lobby of a Malibu hotel when they were attending different events before The Bachelor started filming in late 2019.)
Following weeks of dating rumors, Peter and Kelley went Instagram official on May 2 when "Pilot Pete" posted a photo of the couple embracing in the cockpit of a plane.