Kelley, 29, and Peter, 31, announced their breakup via Instagram on New Year's Eve, and Kelley claims the couple didn't talk for about a week -- but then they tried to give their relationship another shot.
"He essentially tried to get back together and was trying to work on things, and I was pretty, pretty hesitant toward all of it," Kelley said on Tuesday's episode of Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, according to Us Weekly.
On my end, there were just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship that they essentially were seeming to be worked on or saying that they were going to be worked on or changed, and actions kind of speak louder than words," Kelley admitted, according to Us.
Kelley noted certain things "weren't really changing" between the couple and so she eventually determined her needs weren't being met in the relationship and she needed more.
"If there is something that I saw as disrespectful in a relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal," Kelley shared.
"I think communication is huge in a relationship and there were things that essentially I would be like, 'Hey look, this makes me feel like sh-t, this makes me feel this way.'"
Kelley concluded, "There wasn't something massive [that led to our breakup]. Within the relationship, it was fun. It was great, but there was a lot of little things."
Although Kelley and Peter announced their break up just before ringing in 2021, they both decided to stick with their prior plans to move to New York City.
Peter apparently moved to the Big Apple in January and Kelley said in February that she planned to follow suit in March.
An insider previously told Us of the couple, "Their personalities just didn't mix -- that was a big factor for the breakup."
The insider claimed cheating was not a factor in the split, as Peter "would never cheat" on Kelley amid rumors he had been unfaithful.
"They also fought and had many disagreements and didn't see eye to eye at times," the insider said.
Kelley from Chicago and Peter from California initially planned to move to New York City together, before Peter announced the couple's surprising breakup on December 31.
Peter recently shared with Entertainment Tonight his relationship with Kelley didn't work out because they "operate on two different frequencies" and learned they are "just two different people" after eight months of dating.
When Peter announced his relationship with Kelley had ended, he admitted, "Love is a funny thing."
"It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways," Peter wrote on Instagram at the time.
"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."
"These moments in life always hurt," he added, "but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."
And Kelley posted about her heartbreak several days later on her own Instagram account.
"I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing... It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways," Kelley wrote.
"Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently."
She concluded, "I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter."
Kelley competed on Peter's The Bachelor season, which aired in early 2020, and finished in fifth place. Peter eliminated her right before his Final 4 bachelorettes enjoyed hometown dates.
During The Bachelor's Season 24 finale on March 10, 2020, Kelley -- who was sitting in the audience for the live special -- watched an indecisive Peter break off an engagement to fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss and then reconcile with his supposed true love and runner-up, Madison Prewett.
Peter and Madison never got their relationship off the ground and announced just two days later on March 12 that they were going their separate ways.
After a couple of chance-encounters, like at the Super Bowl in 2020 for instance, Peter and Kelley reunited to quarantine with each other as "friends" in Chicago in late March 2020.