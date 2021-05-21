"All power to Peter and all that stuff, but they're going to represent a guy on the show that everyone wants and everyone [thinks is] amazing," Kelley, a 29-year-old lawyer from Chicago, said during a Friday appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, according toUs Weekly.
Kelley told Kaitlyn Bristowe in March that there were "a lot of non-negotiables" in her relationship with Peter. Not only did Kelley apparently feel disrespected at times, but she also hinted at a lack of communication between the pair.
"You come off [The Bachelor] and you're like, 'Oh, some of your hobbies don't align with mine.' It's not a bad thing, [but] he loves Pokemon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying," Kelley explained.
"There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that's what I liked and I was like, 'Alright, Kelley, let's be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?'"
Following eight months of dating, Kelley and Peter, both 29, first announced their split on New Year's Eve.
"I asked him not to do it on New Year's and I was like, 'Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?' I think there was something he wanted to do [to end] 2020," Kelley said.
"We talked to ABC, you have to do all that stuff, and ABC was like, 'Guys, try to drown it out with the premiere. Do it the day before, drown it out people will be excited about other things.'... He had to do it in 2020."
"I came [to New York City] for Valentineâ€™s Day, we had a great Valentine's Day together," Kelley recalled. "And then, again, there were just like little things."
Although Peter has made it seem in the press he's on good terms with Kelley and would welcome a friendly reunion, Kelley revealed her relationship with Peter "ended really badly."
"I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend's houses and hanging out with her," Kelley said.
"He texted me, I didn't respond and then found some news out that I wasn't happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends... I went off and essentially said, like, 'Get the hell out of my life.' It ended really badly."
Peter and Kelley initially planned to move to New York City together until their romance fell apart. Despite their break up, they both chose to move to the Big Apple individually.
Kelley said if she ran into Peter on the street, she would "just run" in the other direction.
"He messaged me the other day and I'm just not responsive," Kelley confessed.
"There's a lot of things that you hear, this world is very small. I even get stopped by girls in Nashville and they're like, 'My friend hooked up with Peter last week!'... I've had that [happen] a couple of times."
Peter, on the other hand, told Us last month he "would love to see" Kelley in New York and have a friendship with her "if that's ever possible."
"[We] just kind of grew apart a little bit," Peter explained at the time. "It obviously sucks, like, it was a really great relationship that I had with Kelley. I truly just learned so much. And I am so, so grateful to have been able to date her."
The Season 24 The Bachelor star added, "We had some differences and whatnot. And that's okay. It wasn't anything crazy."
Prior to dating Kelley -- Peter's fifth-place finisher on The Bachelor who got eliminated before hometown dates -- Peter had a failed engagement to his season's winner Hannah Ann Sluss.