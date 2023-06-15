The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan has hard launched a new relationship, showing that she wasted no time getting over Peter Weber.

Peter, who starred on The Bachelor's 24th season, revealed last month that he was single again following a three-year, on and off relationship with Kelley, who finished in fifth place on his season in 2020.

And Kelley just took to Instagram on Thursday, June 15 to debut her new boyfriend, Ari Raptis, to the world.

Kelley posted a photo of Ari and herself gazing into each other's eyes at her sister Pamela Alina's and her groom Louis' wedding, which took place at The Breakers.

In the photo, Kelley -- who served as her sister's maid of honor -- looked stunning in a long, satin black dress, and Ari was sporting a tuxedo with a bow tie. She captioned the post with three red-heart emojis.

Kelley's friends and fellow The Bachelor alums commented on the post with heart-eyes emojis, fire symbols, and many red hearts.

Vanessa Grimaldi commented, "Love love love," and Victoria Fuller wrote, "I love this sm."

Hannah Ann Sluss wrote, "Beautiful," and Mykenna Dorn gushed, "Love this for you babe!"

Haley Ferguson chimed in and wrote, "So happy for you!!!!!"

And Kendall Long commented, "Congratulations love!!"

According to Ari's LinkedIn account, he's an entrepreneur who delivers alternative health. He founded Talaria Transportation & Melly Home Delivery as well as a software system intended to provides a logistics system for the marijuana industrty.

Prior to getting into this industry, Ari attended Saint Joseph's University and owned a pub and grill in Pennsylvania.
Peter, who last posted a photo with Kelley via Instagram on March 5, revealed he and Kelley were done during a playful interview at a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada, in April.

In a video uploaded to Instagram by @Beautybybcanada, a beauty guru mentioned how her team could shape Peter's eyebrows and make the legs of his "future wife" hair-free, to which Peter replied, "I've still gotta find her, but yeah. We'll see."

The esthetician then told her followers, "So ladies, he's still single. He's in Calgary."

Peter then chimed in, "I am. First time here."

Kelley, meanwhile, has appeared to delete all of the photos of Peter on her Instagram account. She even deleted their pictures from a February trip to Aspen, CO, where they celebrated her birthday.

Peter and Kelley began dating in early 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced their first split on New Year's Eve 2021. It didn't take long for the couple to try again, but then they broke up in February 2021, with Kelley confirming the revived romance ended "really badly."

Peter and Kelley sparked speculation they were back together -- again -- in August 2022 via flirty social media posts and public appearances. They ultimately went Instagram official with their relationship for the second time in October.

"We're definitely keeping it a little bit more private this time around just because we kind of have that luxury that we didn't have last time," Peter told Us Weekly in December 2022.

And Peter added, "It's been really, really special. I think we're both enjoying how it's been the second time around and things happen for a reason. And I can say I'm very happy."

Kelley agreed that she was "happy," adding, "I genuinely am. We get along, we connect."

Given Peter and Kelley had already broken up once before, they explained why things were different, and better, the second time around.

"I think coming off the show, you have to go through a lot of stuff that puts a lot more pressure on you and this time around it's a lot more relaxed, so it's easier," Kelley explained to the magazine.

While Peter and Kelley's relationship seemed to be going strong at the time, they couldn't spend the holidays together because Kelley's 85-year-old father was having health issues.

"I'm trying to spend holidays with my family as much as I can," Kelley shared. "And [Peter] understands that and he's supportive of that."

Peter's parents, meanwhile, apparently "absolutely [loved]" that he and Kelley had reunited and given their love another shot.

A Bachelor-Nation source told E! News in September 2022 that Peter had "initiated the reunion" with Kelley.

Kelley reportedly "couldn't deny" her chemistry with Peter when they were apart and so she decided to give him another chance.

"Peter and Kelley reunited a few months ago and the relationship progressed slowly over the summer," the source told E! News in late September. "They are committed to each other and are back together."

An insider also told Us at the time that Peter wanted to be in a serious committed relationship.

"His feelings for Kelley never went away," the insider said, adding, "They're both happy and looking forward to where things go this time around."

Many fans were surprised about Peter and Kelley's reunion because their first breakup was a bad one.

Kelley said on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast in May 2021 that she had told Peter to "get out of my life and lose my number" when they split a couple of months earlier.

Kelley also insisted at the time she'd "just run" from the children's book author -- whom she claimed has childlike-hobbies such as collecting Pokemon cards and playing video games -- if she ever bumped into him in the streets of New York.

Things turned nasty when Peter addressed Kelley's biting remarks during a May 2021 episode of his "Bachelors in the City" podcast, telling his listeners that Kelley seemed to be riding the fame wave and trying to push headlines with her "calculated and disingenuous" statements.

Kelley subsequently called Peter "extremely disrespectful" on social media, but she and Peter ultimately wished each other the best and moved on.

Back in May 2022, Kelley described the downfall of her relationship with Peter.

While Kelley noted it wasn't "one specific thing" that led to their demise, she told Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo on the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast, "I think it was just a lot of little things. You know what? Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I don't know if, like, I looked up to him in a way that I wanted to look up to my spouse."

Kelley elaborated on how she has that type of admiration for her brothers and her father.

"If I'm in a moment where I need some sound advice and I'm like, 'Okay, who can I go to advise me on this super important decision of my life?' Peter was just, like, fun and games," Kelley explained.

"I could go with him and have fun, but I just think I want more of a man that I look up to."

Kelley suggested that when she attempted to confide in the airline pilot, he wouldn't give her the type of advice that she'd been looking for.

"I didn't look up to Peter in the way that I have always hoped to look up to my husband," Kelley reiterated.

When asked what qualities she was looking for in her future spouse, Kelley shared, "Someone who is super intelligent that can teach me things, like something new every day."

She clarified how Peter was "actually really smart when it came to aviation" and he "used to teach [her] a lot" when they'd go flying.

"Peter is smart, but I don't know. I think I just need someone who is a little more serious-natured," Kelley said.

At the time, Kelley hadn't "heard from" Peter or any of his family at all.

Peter placed third on Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette season before starring as the Bachelor in 2020.

Peter and Kelley briefly met at a wedding venue before The Bachelor's 24th season began filming, so they wondered if their relationship was destined.

But Peter dumped Kelley before his Final 4 women's hometown dates because she had trouble opening up and being herself on-camera.

Peter began dating Kelley in early 2020 after his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss ended and his post-The Bachelor relationship with Madison Prewett never got off the ground.

