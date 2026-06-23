Katie said Nick popped the question with a three-stone engagement ring on a seaside cliff in Madeira Island during a "surprise trip" to their favorite place.
Katie later gushed on social media, "They say when you know, you know."
Katie moved to London in 2022 to be closer to her then-boyfriend James Rowe, but the pair eventually split up.
Katie decided to stay in England with her dog after the breakup, and then she soft launched her relationship with Nick on social media in March 2025.
Katie uploaded a photo of the pair holding hands, without revealing Nick's identity, and called herself a "happy camper" at the time. Katie -- who gushed about how her heart was full -- wrote in the caption that her man had just met her family.
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Katie found fame when she finished in eighth place on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. She then she looked for love on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.
Katie and Chris, a six-time participant in The Bachelor franchise, arguably had one of the most beautiful and emotional marriage proposals of all time on the show because Katie seemingly changed his life and opened his heart again.
Katie and Chris then reunited in August 2019 to provide fans with an update on their relationship in a segment that aired during the finale of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC.
Katie was in tears during the reunion claiming Chris rarely expressed his feelings for her and their communication was severely lacking, and Chris appeared somewhat cold and disconnected.
"I just put in so much effort every day and I love him so much, but I put in so much that my tank empties and if I'm not getting it filled, I break down," Katie vented at the BIP reunion.
"I fell in love with potential that may never come to fruition, but I'm just praying it does."