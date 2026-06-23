The Bachelor alum Katie Morton is going to be a mother.

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Katie recently took to Instagram to reveal that she's pregnant.

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Katie -- who appeared on Season 23 of The Bachelor followed by Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise -- is expecting her first child with husband Nick Garside.

"We're having a baby!!" Katie captioned photos of the couple embracing and showing off ultrasound images.

In the pictures, Katie was wearing a flowy white dress while her husband -- whom she just married in March at a London courthouse -- wrapped his hands around her baby bump.

Many members of Bachelor Nation congratulated the happy couple in the comments of Katie's post.

In the comments, several of Morton's former castmates shared their congratulations on her big news.

"Over the moon for you guys!!! Auntie Hannah can't wait to sing lullaby raps to bean!!" Hannah Godwin wrote.

Kendall Long commented, "Oh my goodnesss SO excited for this chapter of your life!! Congratulations."

And Danielle Maltby gushed, "Congratulations!!!!!"

When Katie shared the news of her wedding with People, she said the ceremony was "everything" she and Nick wanted.

"The sun (finally) came out, we got married in the morning, had a gorgeous celebratory lunch, and enjoyed an afternoon walk with our dog in Hampstead Heath. It was perfect," she shared.
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"We needed to get officially married in London before our wedding abroad anyway and this made perfect sense for us. We can't wait to celebrate with our family and friends next year!"

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Katie announced her engagement to Nick via Instagram in October 2025.

Katie said Nick popped the question with a three-stone engagement ring on a seaside cliff in Madeira Island during a "surprise trip" to their favorite place.

Katie later gushed on social media, "They say when you know, you know."

Katie moved to London in 2022 to be closer to her then-boyfriend James Rowe, but the pair eventually split up.

Katie decided to stay in England with her dog after the breakup, and then she soft launched her relationship with Nick on social media in March 2025.

Katie uploaded a photo of the pair holding hands, without revealing Nick's identity, and called herself a "happy camper" at the time. Katie -- who gushed about how her heart was full -- wrote in the caption that her man had just met her family.

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Katie found fame when she finished in eighth place on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. She then she looked for love on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Katie got engaged to Chris Bukowski on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth-season finale that taped in June 2019.

Katie and Chris, a six-time participant in The Bachelor franchise, arguably had one of the most beautiful and emotional marriage proposals of all time on the show because Katie seemingly changed his life and opened his heart again.

Katie and Chris then reunited in August 2019 to provide fans with an update on their relationship in a segment that aired during the finale of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC.

Katie was in tears during the reunion claiming Chris rarely expressed his feelings for her and their communication was severely lacking, and Chris appeared somewhat cold and disconnected.

"I just put in so much effort every day and I love him so much, but I put in so much that my tank empties and if I'm not getting it filled, I break down," Katie vented at the BIP reunion.

"I fell in love with potential that may never come to fruition, but I'm just praying it does."

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Days later, however, Katie confirmed the following to E! News: "We are doing so great now and so I'm happy. That totally was a growing and turning point for our relationship."

But Katie and Chris posted few photos of each other on social media in subsequent months, sparking rumors the couple had broken up.

Katie and Chris eventually confirmed their breakup in December 2019.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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