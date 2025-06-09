Kaity teased, "I would keep the eyes peeled this month," along with the eyes emoji.
Kaity also shared that the wedding will be "such a small" affair with "immediate family" only.
"No one from Bachelor Nation is coming actually [sad face]," Kaity wrote to her followers.
Another person asked for details on Kaity and Zach's honeymoon, and Kaity revealed, "Mini-moon in Cabo and then the big moon in Italy! We need help planning the Italy trip and don't even know where to start so if you guys have recs send them our way!"
Kaity apparently feels she and Zach were engaged for the "perfect amount of time" before tying the knot and that they're truly ready to be married.
Marriage even has Kaity thinking about a slight career change over to postpartum nursing.
"I feel like it will be a great learning experience for this next chapter of my life," Kaity said.
Kaity also revealed on Sunday, June 8 that she and The Bachelor 27 star have started house hunting in Austin, TX. The pair previously said they'd like to make a purchase before the end of 2025.
"Tried on the most stunning gowns with @pronovias at their Austin location and... I can finally say I've said YES TO THE DRESS!" Kaity captioned her post at the time, along with bride and stars emojis.
"I can't wait for you to see the exact one I chose!! Let the countdown begin."
Zach wrote in the comments, "Soon," along with the eyes emoji and a heart emoji.
Kaity shared new details about her upcoming elopement during an April episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
Kaity shared, "We are still eloping. Literally there is seven people [invited]. It's very intimate, very personal, and that just fits our personality so well."
"We picked the date back in January," she added. "We thought, 'Hey this makes sense,' and then we were like, 'You know what? Let's do it!' It just kind of fell into place."
Kaity said she and Zach will be eloping in Austin, about 30 minutes away from their Texas home.
The couple planned for an hour-long ceremony -- if that -- followed by a dinner.
But Kaity had every intention of keeping her wedding private and off social media for a while.
"We're not telling anybody the date because we just want to soak it in ourselves," Kaity admitted.
"I don't want anybody to know," she continued, "until we're ready to let people know. Then, we can share it."
Kaity -- who said she never fantasized about her wedding day -- shared how she never had a dress, florals or decor in mind, except for the fact she'd love to drive in a vintage car and feel "old-money vibes" on her big day.
"We kind of worked our way up to, 'Make it a little bit more elevated in a chapel setting,' but I'm not like, 'Baby, we need this!' It's just like, 'Hey, is this cool?'" Kaity explained.
Zach said he and Kaity bounced ideas off each other and wondered, "Would this be fun... or is this a dumb idea?"
Kaity and Zach previously had a wedding contract drawn up with a beautiful wedding venue all picked out.
"All of it was big, and I think we were quoted $80k for the wedding, and we had the contract in our hands," Kaity said.
"And it was like, 'This doesn't feel right. This doesn't feel like us.' So we just kind of looked at each other and said, 'Let's not sign this and take a step back.' And we ended up deciding on eloping."
Zach said their decision "took a lot of pressure" off the couple, and Kaity added how she was grateful to Zach for wanting to make her dreams come true.
Kaity gushed about how Zach was "so amazing" and let her choose whatever type of wedding she wanted -- big, small, abroad, etc.
"At the end of the day, the eloping was just perfect for us, and it's our vibe. We're so chill," Kaity explained.
"We don't need the limelight or anything like that. We don't need a big wedding, we don't need the attention. We've had it. And this, honestly, is just perfect for us."
Zach said he and Kaity have always agreed to "focus on each other" and not get caught up in the "extra" stuff.
"At the end of the day, Kaity is all that matters and our relationship is all that matters," Zach insisted. "And that kind of transpired into how we view getting married -- just keep it simple and about our love and about our family."
Kaity also confirmed during the podcast episode that she and Zach will be staying in Austin for a while, although they had briefly considered moving to North Carolina.
Kaity and Zach fell in love on The Bachelor's 27th season, which filmed in late 2022 and aired in early 2023.
After dumping his unsuspecting runner-up, Gabi, Zach proposed marriage to Kaity and the couple got engaged.
Zach proposed marriage to Kaity for the second time -- and with a brand new ring -- in November 2024.
Zach popped the question for the second time to Kaity on their second anniversary while the pair was sailing on a romantic yacht in Lisbon, Portugal.
Kaity announced the big news via Instagram in November 2023, writing, "How lucky am I to get to say 'yes' to you twice!"
In a November 2024 video, Kaity initially broke the news that she and her fiance would be postponing their wedding planning for a bit.
The Bachelor 27 winner pointed out how she and Zach were thinking ahead -- and that included figuring out how they're going to pay for their children's schooling and "setting them up for a successful life."
"At this point, Zach and I are just going to re-evaluate things, take a step back," Kaity noted at the time.
"Obviously we want to marry each other. We just want the best venue for the right price tag, as we all do. We also have the rest of our lives together, so it's like, 'Why are we rushing into anything?'"
Kaity explained the couple wanted to take things "day by day" and were just "loving being with each other" and building their relationship.