The Bachelor alum Kaity Biggar has revealed the ideal timeline she and Zach Shallcross have for starting a family.

"We're so excited to start our family," Kaity, 30, told Us Weekly.

"I think we're focusing right now on the house. We're building a home, so it's going to be ready in June or July [2026], and then probably around then, we're going to start cooking one up."

Kaity and Zach -- who are building a home in Austin, TX -- got engaged on The Bachelor's 27th season, which aired in early 2023, and they got married in a "beautiful" Texas ceremony in May 2025.

Zach told the magazine that Kaity is going to be a "great mom" when they welcome their first baby.

"Because she does have such attention and care for people that she loves," Zach explained.

"She's always thinking of others. She thinks of others before herself, and I know that she'll do that with our future kids."

Kaity also praised her husband for having a "big heart" and a "generous" attitude.

"I could go on and on about all the qualities that would make you a phenomenal dad," Kaity noted. "He's just sweet. He's patient. You're understanding. You're amazing."

During the November 11 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Kaity confirmed that her new house will definitely have enough space for kids with its five bedrooms.

"Our plan is to start pulling the goalie in, like, Fall 2026," Kaity shared, adding that she'd like to get settled in the house first.

"I don't want to be nauseated when I'm decorating because I'm so excited for this. I don't want to be throwing up."
Kaity also gushed about how she and Zach are "so in love with each other" and he's "such an incredible man" overall.

"He's the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful, selfless -- everything you want in a husband, that's what Zach is," Kaity said at the time.

"And yeah, we are just growing more every day with each other. It's so fun waking up next to your best friend. He's so fun to hang out with all the time, and we always do fun things."

Shortly after Zach and Kaity exchanged vows, the couple began planning a March 2026 honeymoon in Italy.

Zach noted during a June appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast with Kaity that they're "99 percent sure" Kaity is going to get pregnant with twins.

"Oh yeah!" Kaity agreed at the time. "Maybe triplets?"

"Yeah, yeah. They are on my side," Zach revealed. "On both sides, there are several different sets of twins, so we're pretty much due for [it]."

Zach's The Bachelor season ended with Zach proposing marriage to Kaity over his runner-up Gabi Elnicki. The season filmed in late 2022.

Following their stint on The Bachelor, Zach proposed marriage to Kaity for the second time -- and with a brand new ring -- in November 2024.

Zach popped the question to Kaity again on their second anniversary while the pair was sailing on a romantic yacht in Lisbon, Portugal.

In a November 2024 video, Kaity initially broke the news that she and her fiance would be postponing their wedding planning for a bit.

The Bachelor 27 winner pointed out how she and Zach were thinking ahead -- and that included figuring out how they're going to pay for their children's schooling and "setting them up for a successful life."

Kaity therefore confirmed she and Zach, who had initially been eyeing a big Fall 2025 wedding, were going to "take a step back" from planning and "re-evaluate things."

Kaity and Zach ultimately decided to elope and have a very intimate wedding ceremony in front of their immediate family in order to save money and keep planning to a minimum.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

