Following their stint on The Bachelor, Zach proposed marriage to Kaity for the second time -- and with a brand new ring -- in November 2024.
Zach popped the question to Kaity again on their second anniversary while the pair was sailing on a romantic yacht in Lisbon, Portugal.
In a November 2024 video, Kaity initially broke the news that she and her fiance would be postponing their wedding planning for a bit.
The Bachelor 27 winner pointed out how she and Zach were thinking ahead -- and that included figuring out how they're going to pay for their children's schooling and "setting them up for a successful life."