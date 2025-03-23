The Bachelor couple Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar have set a wedding date and revealed some surprising details about their upcoming nuptials.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zach and Kaity revealed in January they had just backed out of a wedding contract, and their decision made The Bachelor fans worry their relationship was on the rocks.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

But Kaity just announced via Instagram that she and Zach will most definitely be getting married.

"OFFICALLY have the date we are getting married!! #love #explorepage #relationship #realitytv #thebachelor #thebachelorfinale," Kaity wrote Thursday, March 20 on Instagram, tagging Zach in the joint post.

And on top of that, Kaity also revealed on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that she and Zach will be tying the knot in a quickie wedding before the end of this year!

Alongside Kaity's Instagram announcement, Kaity posted a video montage of sweet moments she's shared with Zach ever since they met, fell in love and got engaged on The Bachelor's 27th season, which filmed in late 2022 and aired in early 2023.

Zach commented on the post, "Excited forever."

Bachelor Nation blew up Kaity's comments with messages expressing excitement and joy for the happy couple.

"I can't tell you how happy I am for the two of you. This makes me SO HAPPY," The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer commented.

Jess Girod wrote, "YAYYYYYY," and Kylee Russell gushed, "I'm crying. Worlds perfect couple."

Jenn Tran added, "I'm so happy for you," and Serena Pitt commented with a similar note of congratulations.

On the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Kaity shared more details about what type of wedding she's planning with Zach.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Zach and I have decided we're getting married this year, but no, I'm not telling you guys a date," Kaity told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

"But yeah, we are so excited. And we're thinking a year-and-a-half from now having little babies... I can't wait to have kids. But I'm just loving this stage in our relationship and where we are in life that I'm soaking it all in, and we're traveling so much."

Kaity added, "I just love that man to death."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

When asked if they've chosen a location or booked a venue for their wedding, Kaity, who currently lives in Austin, TX, with Zach shared, "We're just going to go to City Hall."

Kaity explained how she and Zach need to pay for their wedding themselves and they were quoted around $75,000 for a traditional wedding.

"I'm like, 'You know, baby? Let's sign the damn paper and then we'll have a huge party later down the road,'" Kaity recalled.

"And he, honestly, lit up when I said that, because it wasn't his idea. He was like, 'If you want the big wedding, we'll do it. If you want the small wedding -- whatever you want.' And I said, 'This is what I want,' and he was like, 'Hell yeah!'"

ADVERTISEMENT
Kaity also noted that she and Zach plan to "buy a house by the end of the year together."

While they considered buying in North Carolina to be a little closer to Kaity's Canadian family, Kaity said she thinks they'll stay in Austin, although they're not set on staying in Texas forever.

Zach proposed marriage to Kaity for the second time -- and with a brand new ring -- in November 2024.

Zach popped the question for the second time to Kaity on their second anniversary while the pair was sailing on a romantic yacht in Lisbon, Portugal.

Kaity announced the big news via Instagram in November 2023, writing, "How lucky am I to get to say 'yes' to you twice!"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

In a November 11 video, Kaity initially broke the news that she and her fiance would be postponing their wedding planning for a bit.

"First off, wedding update: So we had a wedding venue, everything, and we actually didn't sign it," Kaity admitted.

"So we are floating the boat ourselves on this wedding, and having a wedding projected to cost $70K coming out of our pockets is just absolutely insane and not going to happen, especially when we're thinking about having a family."

The Bachelor 27 winner pointed out how she and Zach were thinking ahead -- and that included figuring out how they're going to pay for their children's schooling and "setting them up for a successful life."

Kaity therefore confirmed she and Zach, who had been eyeing a big Fall 2025 wedding, decided to "take a step back" from planning that.

"At this point, Zach and I are just going to re-evaluate things, take a step back," Kaity noted at the time.

"Obviously we want to marry each other. We just want the best venue for the right price tag, as we all do. We also have the rest of our lives together, so it's like, 'Why are we rushing into anything?'"

ADVERTISEMENT
Kaity explained the couple wanted to take things "day by day" and were just "loving being with each other" and building their relationship.

As for what's next, Kaity and Zach will be taking a trip to Tokyo in Spring 2025.

Zach and Kaity got engaged on The Bachelor's 27th season, which filmed in late 2022 and aired in early 2023.

Zach had selected Kaity over his runner-up Gabi Elnicki.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 27
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 27 NEWS