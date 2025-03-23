But Kaity just announced via Instagram that she and Zach will most definitely be getting married.
"OFFICALLY have the date we are getting married!! #love #explorepage #relationship #realitytv #thebachelor #thebachelorfinale," Kaity wrote Thursday, March 20 on Instagram, tagging Zach in the joint post.
And on top of that, Kaity also revealed on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that she and Zach will be tying the knot in a quickie wedding before the end of this year!
Alongside Kaity's Instagram announcement, Kaity posted a video montage of sweet moments she's shared with Zach ever since they met, fell in love and got engaged on The Bachelor's 27th season, which filmed in late 2022 and aired in early 2023.
Zach commented on the post, "Excited forever."
Bachelor Nation blew up Kaity's comments with messages expressing excitement and joy for the happy couple.
"I can't tell you how happy I am for the two of you. This makes me SO HAPPY," The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer commented.
Jenn Tran added, "I'm so happy for you," and Serena Pitt commented with a similar note of congratulations.
On the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Kaity shared more details about what type of wedding she's planning with Zach.
"Zach and I have decided we're getting married this year, but no, I'm not telling you guys a date," Kaity told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
"But yeah, we are so excited. And we're thinking a year-and-a-half from now having little babies... I can't wait to have kids. But I'm just loving this stage in our relationship and where we are in life that I'm soaking it all in, and we're traveling so much."
When asked if they've chosen a location or booked a venue for their wedding, Kaity, who currently lives in Austin, TX, with Zach shared, "We're just going to go to City Hall."
Kaity explained how she and Zach need to pay for their wedding themselves and they were quoted around $75,000 for a traditional wedding.
"I'm like, 'You know, baby? Let's sign the damn paper and then we'll have a huge party later down the road,'" Kaity recalled.
"And he, honestly, lit up when I said that, because it wasn't his idea. He was like, 'If you want the big wedding, we'll do it. If you want the small wedding -- whatever you want.' And I said, 'This is what I want,' and he was like, 'Hell yeah!'"
Kaity also noted that she and Zach plan to "buy a house by the end of the year together."
While they considered buying in North Carolina to be a little closer to Kaity's Canadian family, Kaity said she thinks they'll stay in Austin, although they're not set on staying in Texas forever.
Zach proposed marriage to Kaity for the second time -- and with a brand new ring -- in November 2024.
In a November 11 video, Kaity initially broke the news that she and her fiance would be postponing their wedding planning for a bit.
"First off, wedding update: So we had a wedding venue, everything, and we actually didn't sign it," Kaity admitted.
"So we are floating the boat ourselves on this wedding, and having a wedding projected to cost $70K coming out of our pockets is just absolutely insane and not going to happen, especially when we're thinking about having a family."
The Bachelor 27 winner pointed out how she and Zach were thinking ahead -- and that included figuring out how they're going to pay for their children's schooling and "setting them up for a successful life."
"At this point, Zach and I are just going to re-evaluate things, take a step back," Kaity noted at the time.
"Obviously we want to marry each other. We just want the best venue for the right price tag, as we all do. We also have the rest of our lives together, so it's like, 'Why are we rushing into anything?'"
Kaity explained the couple wanted to take things "day by day" and were just "loving being with each other" and building their relationship.
As for what's next, Kaity and Zach will be taking a trip to Tokyo in Spring 2025.
