Gabi said what helped her realize Zach wasn't her person is that "he didn't protect me at all" during and after The Bachelor Fantasy Suites.
Not only did Zach choose to break Gabi's heart as part of a grand spectacle for TV during the Final Rose Ceremony in Thailand, but he also publicly spilled their oh-so-personal secret that they had sex in the Fantasy Suite, which made Gabi feel betrayed.
"This isn't just a TV show, so what you say actually impacts people in their real lives. And unfortunately, I got really attacked for that one," Gabi complained.
"But it's okay. I've grown up and I'm stronger for having gone through that. But I knew in that moment someone who will be a real partner to me would choose to protect me in that moment."
Gabi pointed out how Zach could've told Kaity about their sexual encounter in private and off-camera.
Since Zach had announced before Fantasy Suites that he wasn't going to be intimate with anyone in order to not cloud his judgement, Gabi received a lot of backlash from fans once Zach let the public know that he did, in fact, have sex with Gabi during their overnight date.
"My privacy was not a concern to him knowing that people can take this and use it however they want on the Internet," Gabi vented.
"People are going to come for me, and I think that was really telling, 'This person isn't my partner,' because I didn't feel like I was protected by him in any capacity."
Gabi acknowledged that Zach was "trying to be protective" of Kaity, which made sense since they loved each other and ended up together. But Gabi pointed out how Zach "could've been a little more mindful of me."
(Zach had told Gabi that he'd made his final decision the night before the Final Rose Ceremony, but Zach later told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that he knew earlier in the process Kaity was his match).
"I don't regret it because I learned so much about myself and there's so much time for self-reflection. That's actually the only thing you can do besides think about Zach all day long, is reflect on yourself," Gabi said at the time.
When asked whether she was "over" Zach following their split, Gabi replied, "I think I thought I was over him. But when you leave the bubble, you are saying goodbye for good, right?"
She continued, "You can't call them, you can't text them. I'm not hitting him up on Instagram. He's with, you know, one of my best friends and I knew they were together. And I wouldn't have wanted to reach out to him anyways."
Gabi said once she had returned home from filming, she attempted to get back into her normal routine of working in sales. Gabi also leaned on family, friends and one pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream to get her through each day.
"Watching it back was definitely... difficult. But for me, I don't think I'm over how violated I felt by the end of the show and how hurt I felt. But I'm over Zach, if that makes sense," Gabi told Kaitlyn at the time.
"I don't know. Maybe I'm not over him and I'm just saying that."
But Gabi confirmed that if Zach came running back to her asking for a second chance, she'd say, "No."