"There's only one thing, and it's kind of sh-tty," Juliana began.
"Taking away my breakup [with Grant] and going through being in the public eye -- the ups and downs of that -- I think that the one thing that really hurt my feelings the most and was disheartening is when Litia went on a podcast and insinuated things about my sex life."
Juliana pointed out how Grant's third-place finisher, Zoe McGrady, also "chimed in" to "basically confirm that" Litia was talking about Juliana.
Litia insinuated during an April appearance on Kamie Crawford's "Relationsh*t" podcast that Grant had sex in the Fantasy Suite and that her personal decision not to be intimate with The Bachelor star "definitely could be" the reason he dumped her in second place.
Litia alleged that Grant had told multiple people what went down off-camera and behind closed doors.
"Definitely wasn't with me," Zoe commented of sex in the Fantasy Suites, alongside two megaphone emojis.
Since Juliana won Grant's heart on The Bachelor and the pair got engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony, it seemed pretty obvious that Litia was suggesting Grant had slept with Juliana.
"[Zoe] wanted to make sure people knew that [it wasn't her]," Juliana noted on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"I only say that because I think it was such a dagger! And it added fuel to this fire of, '[Juliana] was the easy choice. He just chose lust over love.'"
Juliana admitted to Joe and Serena that it was "so embarrassing" for her "to deal with that," especially because it changed the public perception of her.
"I was embarrassed for my family, I was embarrassed for my employer, and I was mortified that people that didn't know me would think that I slept with this man just to get a ring on my finger or to win a reality show!" Juliana lamented.
"I think that, truly, if I was her, I would be embarrassed for saying that."
Juliana noted that women need "to stick together" these days.
"And of course there are going to be little [tiffs] here or there, or things we don't agree on, and hate spread -- whether we like it or not," Juliana explained.
"But to bring up another woman's sex life into a public-eye conversation when she didn't hear it from the source [is wrong]."
Juliana claimed Litia had heard this rumor "through the grapevine" and "doubled down on it" in a recent podcast episode.
"I probably should've listened to [it], but I had my sister do the recon on that. It's disheartening and it's -- I'm not calling her ugly, but it's ugly behavior," Juliana said.
Juliana went on to confirm of the speculation, "That's not the case and it wasn't the case."
She concluded, "I would just love to put that to bed so she can stop talking about it and I can stop getting DMs calling me some uncomfortable names because somebody is out there saying I'm sleeping around to get a ring!"
Less than three months after their engagement aired onThe Bachelor's Season 29 finale on ABC, Juliana and Grant announced their split in June.
Grant insisted that he was "hurt" and it was tough for Juliana to break off their engagement.
"We had broken up when I was trying to make it work, and it was a very public breakup," Grant revealed in early November.
"So me saying that it doesn't bother me, obviously wasn't the right move. But yes, it's like a defense mechanism for me, just saying, 'Oh, I'm not heartbroken,' but really, you're hurt. That's what it was, for me."
Grant added, "I don't have any regrets, but looking back, maybe I shouldn't have crashed out so hard post-show."
Shortly after Grant and Juliana announced their split, Grant hinted via Instagram that calling off the engagement wasn't his idea.
"I didn't break up with anybody," Grant said in late June. "It was mutual. It was a mutual thing. It wasn't working."
When asked for her take on whether the breakup was mutual, Juliana hesitated and shared with Jason Tartick on his "Trading Secrets" podcast earlier this year, "It was. I think after the initial conversation, we had a lot of conversations that it made sense for the both of us."
But the breakup didn't make much sense to Bachelor Nation.
Although there were rumors Juliana and Grant's relationship was on the rocks, the pair had laughed them off for months.
Grant and Juliana had even been insisting prior to their split that they were still going strong and planned to move in together in Boston in Summer 2025.