"Already miss my family & friends but feeling beyond blessed to have found home in him. #moving," Juliana captioned a video of the pair looking cozy inside of a moving truck.
Juliana also wrote over the footage, "POV: Your entire life is packed in a truck and you're headed to your new home with the love of your life."
Juliana set her post to Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" in honor of where Michael currently lives.
The Bachelor 29 alum first revealed that she's moving to New York on May 7.
"Start spreading the news," Juliana sang in a TikTok video.
"I'm moving to New York, guys! I am freaking out... I've always said that I'm not leaving Boston and I'm not leaving my people. I really, truly felt that within me because I'm just literally [so tight] with my [family]."
Juliana elaborated, "It's so crazy because when I left The Bachelor, all I wanted was normalcy back. I felt like I was just put through a wringer of craziness. [I said], 'I'm not moving out to L.A. I'm not chasing any of that mind set.' And I'm still on that same track."
Juliana said she reframed her mind set about moving because "it's not about chasing" but rather "creating" something new.
"I am now in a position where I feel so strong within my own mind, my own self, my own faith -- and what I want and what I see for my future. And Michael and I have been moving so intentionally to get to where we want to be," Juliana shared.
Juliana said she and Michael are always "so present" in every moment and "so happy" together that they feel ready to take the next step in their romance.
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Juliana said she's mapped out "many months ahead," ensuring that she'll still be able to spend quality time with her family and friends.
"That gives me peace. At the end of the day, 'home' is truly just a feeling, and it's such a beautiful feeling when you have such a secure person in your life that brings that safety to you, no matter the location," Juliana continued.
Juliana went on to praise her father and said Michael reminds her of him. She complimented Michael for making her feel loved, safe, important and taken care of.
"There is just so much coming up!" Juliana squealed with joy. "Is this real life?!... I am spazzing out!"
Juliana concluded, "I can't believe it, but I am moving! See you in New York."
Juliana's life update comes shortly after rumors swirled that she and Michael got secretly engaged. Not only did Juliana try on wedding dresses in March, but Michael also called her "wifey" on social media.
During the December 2 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Juliana revealed a man she had been dating unexpectedly dumped her.
"Recently, I went on what they call a Stoop date," Juliana said, explaining that a matchmaker, who is also her friend, had set her up with a guy.
"It was a blind date but on her stoop in [South Boston], like, on her front steps. And that went really well. It was fun, it was cute, and we went on a couple of dates afterwards."
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But Juliana admitted that the man said he "unfortunately couldn't handle the people coming up" to him "and asking questions" related to her stint on The Bachelor.
"They were sending him DMs about me, and so I was like, 'I totally understand. No hard feelings,'" she shared.
Since Juliana is a famous figure and has fans who are interested in her dating life, she said she intended to keep her next relationship "a little bit more on the down-low."
If this new romance doesn't work out for Juliana, she said she'd be open to appearing on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season.
The Bachelor finale in March 2025 had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr, only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.
When Grant dumped Litia, she complained about how she felt completely blindsided and devastated.
Litia claimed on After the Final Rose that Grant had called her The One and confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.
Litia proceeded to throw shade at Grant on social media once the show wrapped, and she even insinuated that Grant probably picked Juliana as his winner because she allegedly slept with him in the Fantasy Suite. (Juliana denied the allegation afterwards).
Juliana said Grant's "lack of accountability" in his breakup with Litia sparked an argument two days after they filmed After the Final Rose.