The Bachelor alum Juliana Pasquarosa has shared a life update following her breakup with Grant Ellis.

ADVERTISEMENT
Juliana recently uploaded a video of herself dancing via TikTok and confirmed that "life is good" at the moment.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Juliana wrote over the footage that she had a trip to Florida planned and her dog was going to daycare.

"My sister's living her best life in Europe," Juliana continued, "my brother just got a promotion, my nephew got 12 hours of sleep while I was on auntie duty, my mom's healthy & my dad is still my best friend. Life is good."

Juliana also quipped in her caption, "Oh yeah and Justin Biebers new album is fire."

Juliana and Grant announced their breakup via separate Instagram Story postings on June 13, less than three months after their engagement had aired on The Bachelor's 29th season on ABC.

According to Grant, he wasn't the one who decided to end his relationship with Juliana.

"I didn't break up with anybody," Grant told fans during an Instagram Live session in late June.

Grant elaborated, "It was mutual. It was a mutual thing. It wasn't working."

When asked why exactly the pair had split, Grant replied, "We just wasn't for each other."

Grant also confirmed he was not feeling drained or depressed after his failed The Bachelor engagement.

"No, I'm not heartbroken. Life still goes on," Grant noted.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Prior to announcing their breakup, Grant and Juliana had said on a podcast how they were planning to go apartment hunting soon and then enjoy a romantic vacation in Italy in early July.

Juliana had said she and Grant would even be checking out wedding venues in Italy during their trip, but it appears Grant ended up traveling to Italy alone and meeting up with some friends.

The Bachelor star also insisted he's still a one-woman kind of guy.

"I'm definitely not a player, honestly," he said. "I understand if you judge a book by its cover. That's okay."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Juliana, for her part, already returned her engagement ring to ABC.

Juliana shared earlier this summer how she was relying on her support system but was "unbothered" by all the gossip and backlash surrounding her breakup with Grant.

When Juliana and Grant had confirmed their romance was over, Grant wrote in a statement: "This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship."

ADVERTISEMENT
According to the posting, Grant and Juliana simply determined they weren't "the right fit" for each other.

"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant continued.

"What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."

Grant claimed at the time his split from Juliana was amicable.

"There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote. "Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it."

"Thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in our journey. This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts," he added.

Juliana, for her part, wrote via Instagram Stories at the time how "it's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow."

Juliana continued, "I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how."

"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," she wrote.

"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Speculation that Grant and Juliana's relationship was on the rocks had swirled for weeks, fueled in part by The Bachelor couple's rare social media postings showing them spending time together.

"I feel bad that people think they have a right to know everything just because I was on a show," Juliana said in an Instagram Q&A session in May, before asking fans for grace.

ADVERTISEMENT
"[And] I want to let you all in, but I'm also just getting used to sharing anything about my life with all of you!"

Juliana and Grant had said they found breakup rumors funny at the time, and they insisted on multiple podcasts that Grant was going to be moving from Houston, TX, to Boston, MA, to be with Juliana and her family.

Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season, which filmed in late 2024.

The Bachelor finale had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr, only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Grant had said he was in love with both women, and also repeatedly told Litia that he was in love with her.

But Grant chose to dump Litia in second place, leaving her feeling blindsided and devastated.

Shortly after The Bachelor's Season 29 finale aired, Grant faced backlash for allegedly leading Litia on.

Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 29
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 29 NEWS