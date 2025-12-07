"We have talked since the breakup, which is why I think I got a little defensive when he said [in September] we didn't just because I didn't understand the logic behind that."
Juliana added, "But, you know, we don't talk. I wish him well, to be honest."
In September, Grant conducted a Q&A session via Instagram in which a fan asked if he had spoken to Juliana since their June breakup announcement.
"No, we haven't spoken," Grant claimed at the time.
"I reached out a couple of times, but we haven't spoken and I haven't spoken to her family. But I hope that they're doing well."
When asked why he and Juliana broke up, Grant called it "a difficult question" and explained, "When two people make a commitment, I feel like they're supposed to do everything they can to try to make it work."
The Bachelor 29 alum continued, "But, you know, that wasn't the case, and I guess we just weren't meant for each other."
"I fully don't know [why we split], but I know there were some issues and we just couldn't make it work," he concluded in September.
According to @ZacharyReality, Juliana fired back via Instagram Stories by changing her song to "Boy's a Liar" and then writing, "WDYM I didn't try. I stayed even when I felt unloved."
She proceeded to claim, "We have talked after the breakup, multiple times. He reached out to my family & friends multiple times. They always responded. He also knows why we broke up. He just doesn't want YOU to know why."
The former couple had said on a podcast that they were planning to go apartment hunting in June and then enjoy a romantic Italian vacation, where they hoped to look at wedding venues, in early July.
When Juliana and Grant publicly confirmed their romance was over, Grant wrote in a statement: "This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship."
According to the posting, Grant and Juliana simply determined they weren't "the right fit" for each other.
"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant continued.
"What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."
"[We're] just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it," Grant said at the time.
He concluded, "This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts."
Juliana, for her part, wrote via Instagram Stories how "it's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow."
Juliana continued, "I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how."
"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," she wrote.
"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."
Grant later insisted that Juliana had brought up the breakup conversation, although their decision was ultimately mutual.
Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season, which had shown Grant torn and undecided between Juliana and Litia Garr seemingly minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.
Grant had said he was in love with both women, and he repeatedly told Litia that he was in love with her.