Instagram / Juliana Pasquarosa

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/20/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

alum Juliana Pasquarosa has apparently returned her engagement ring after her split from Grant Ellis Juliana and Grant announced their breakup via separate Instagram Story postings on June 13, less than three months after their engagement aired on 's 29th season on ABC.And according to 's Season 29 winner, she no longer has claim over her diamond Neil Lane engagement ring.Juliana took to Instagram with a carousel of photos modeling swimwear on June 17, and in the caption, she shared details about her healing journey and how she "made it through" her breakup with Grant.In the comments section, a person wrote, "I hope u GAVE BACK HIS RING."Juliana replied, "The one the show paid for? Signed, sealed & delivered safely back to production."Another Instagram user accused Juliana -- who was wearing a sexy crop top that read "Nice Girls Love Nice Guys" in one of her photos -- of using to advance her career goals."You seem to have made growing your brand your TOP priority since the end of the show, not your relationship. Was that always the real goal with Grant as a means to an end?" the person asked.Juliana, who launched the Nice Girls Label with her sister, insisted, "I've worked on this brand with my sister for FOUR years.. God has a plan for me and I'm simply doing my best to stay on track."Juliana recently said she's "unbothered" by all the gossip and backlash surrounding her breakup with Grant.Juliana also shared with Us Weekly after announcing her breakup how she's "staying close to my support system and keeping it all about nice girl energy."When Juliana and Grant had confirmed their romance was over, Grant wrote in a statement: "This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship."According to the posting, Grant and Juliana simply determined they weren't "the right fit" for each other."We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant continued."What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."couple's split was amicable, according to Grant."There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote. "Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it.""Thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in our journey. This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts," he added.Juliana, for her part, wrote via Instagram Stories how "it's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow."Juliana continued, "I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how.""While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," she wrote."We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."Speculation that Grant and Juliana's relationship was on the rocks had swirled for weeks, fueled in part by couple's rare social media postings showing them spending time together.Late last month, Juliana claimed she wasn't posting much content with Grant on social media because she doesn't think she'll "ever be the type to over share" her relationship."I feel bad that people think they have a right to know everything just because I was on a show," Juliana said in an Instagram Q&A session, before asking fans for grace."[And] I want to let you all in, but I'm also just getting used to sharing anything about my life with all of you!"Juliana had also said she and Grant found rumors about their supposed breakup funny. We stay laughing ," Juliana noted. "The people who truly know me (friends/fam) know what's going on in my life & in my heart at all times."During a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Juliana and Grant had claimed they loved hanging out with Juliana's family and were just keeping their relationship private for the most part.star, who currently resides in Houston, TX, had also claimed he was going to move to Boston to live with Juliana.In addition to teasing plans to go apartment hunting in June, Grant and Juliana had also said they had a trip to Italy planned for early July.Juliana had said she and Grant would even be checking out wedding venues in Italy during the trip.Juliana, however, said she and her man were in no rush to wed because they were "just taking life one moment and one day at a time."Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of 's 29th season, which filmed in late 2024.finale had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr , only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.Grant had said he was in love with both women, and also repeatedly told Litia that he was in love with her.But Grant chose to dump Litia in second place, leaving her feeling blindsided and devastated.Shortly after 's Season 29 finale aired, Grant faced backlash for allegedly leading Litia on.Litia claimed on : After the Final Rose in March that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.Interested in more news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group