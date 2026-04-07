The Bachelor alum Juliana Pasquarosa has hard launched her relationship with new boyfriend Michael Fiore.

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Michael, a creative producer who splits his time between New York and Boston, took to Instagram this past weekend and posted a carousel of photos featuring Juliana.

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The pictures showed Juliana and Michael enjoying sunset views, dinners out, a dressy event and more.

Michael wrote alongside the photos, "My person [flower bouquet and red heart emojis]."

Juliana commented on the post, "You're my favorite baby!!!!!!"

Michael responded to Juliana's comment, writing, "Love you."

Members of Bachelor Nation also showed their support and happiness for the couple in the comments.

Jason Tartick wrote, "Let's go!!"

Dale Moss chimed in, "Love to see you happy brother!"

And Dylan Barbour added, "It was written."

It's possible there will be wedding bells in Juliana and Michael's future.

On March 26, Juliana posted a video of her modeling wedding gowns at a bridal store called Vows, and she teased in the caption, "I've got Vows on my mind lately. Which one's your fav??"
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Juliana soft launched her romance with Michael in January after her breakup with The Bachelor's Season 29 star Grant Ellis.

At the time, Juliana posted a video of herself drinking champagne and lounging in a robe while her new man was looking out over a big pool.

Juliana wrote over the footage, "I said I needed to escape seasonal depression so he flew me to Florida & took me to the spa at the St. Regis. Never settle ladies."

Less than three months after their engagement aired on The Bachelor's Season 29 finale on ABC, Juliana and Grant publicly announced their split in June 2025 via separate Instagram postings.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Juliana revealed that she was "having a good time with life" again during a December 2025 appearance on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous" podcast.

"I am [dating again]. I am seeing somebody. It's new, it's fun and it's flirty -- and I like that!" Juliana revealed at the time.

Juliana acknowledged how coming out of her breakup with Grant was "so hard" and so she wanted to take things "really, really slow" in the dating department.

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"It put my back a little bit into my old, 'I hate men' vibe, and I'm not a man hater and I'm not a woman hater. And so, I think I was just like, 'Let me give this guy a shot,'" she recalled.

"He was blowing me up for like three straight months, nonstop, and I've been ghosting him. And I was like, 'You know what? Screw it! You're cute! So we're going to hang out.'"

Juliana also confirmed that she and this mystery man were going to ring in 2026 together in Boston.

But this isn't the first guy Juliana has dated since her split from Grant.

During the December 2 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Juliana revealed a man she had been dating unexpectedly dumped her.

"Recently, I went on what they call a Stoop date," Juliana said, explaining that a matchmaker, who is also her friend, had set her up with a guy.

"It was a blind date but on her stoop in [South Boston], like, on her front steps. And that went really well. It was fun, it was cute, and we went on a couple of dates afterwards."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

But Juliana admitted that the man said he "unfortunately couldn't handle the people coming up" to him "and asking questions" related to her stint on The Bachelor.

"They were sending him DMs about me, and so I was like, 'I totally understand. No hard feelings,'" she shared.

Since Juliana is a famous figure and has fans who are interested in her dating life, she said she intended to keep her next relationship "a little bit more on the down-low."

If this new romance doesn't work out for Juliana, she said she'd be open to appearing on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise

Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season.

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The Bachelor finale in March 2025 had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr, only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.

When Grant dumped Litia, she complained about how she felt completely blindsided and devastated.

Litia claimed on After the Final Rose that Grant had called her The One and confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Litia proceeded to throw shade at Grant on social media once the show wrapped, and she even insinuated that Grant probably picked Juliana as his winner because she allegedly slept with him in the Fantasy Suite. (Juliana denied the allegation afterwards).

Juliana said Grant's "lack of accountability" in his breakup with Litia sparked an argument two days after they filmed After the Final Rose.

This argument was the beginning of the end of their relationship, according to Juliana, who stuck it out a little bit longer but dumped Grant in May 2025.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) 

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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