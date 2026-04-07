But Juliana admitted that the man said he "unfortunately couldn't handle the people coming up" to him "and asking questions" related to her stint on The Bachelor.
"They were sending him DMs about me, and so I was like, 'I totally understand. No hard feelings,'" she shared.
Since Juliana is a famous figure and has fans who are interested in her dating life, she said she intended to keep her next relationship "a little bit more on the down-low."
If this new romance doesn't work out for Juliana, she said she'd be open to appearing on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season.
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The Bachelor finale in March 2025 had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr, only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.
When Grant dumped Litia, she complained about how she felt completely blindsided and devastated.
Litia claimed on After the Final Rose that Grant had called her The One and confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.
Litia proceeded to throw shade at Grant on social media once the show wrapped, and she even insinuated that Grant probably picked Juliana as his winner because she allegedly slept with him in the Fantasy Suite. (Juliana denied the allegation afterwards).
Juliana said Grant's "lack of accountability" in his breakup with Litia sparked an argument two days after they filmed After the Final Rose.