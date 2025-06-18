"I'm proud of who I've become because I've worked through what's tried to break me," Juliana continued.
"I choose happiness (and giggles), every day, because I've experienced what it feels like to lose it and what kind of fight it takes to get it back."
Juliana added how she's "so thankful" for The Bachelor experience and for the opportunity Grant had given her to "open my heart & mind to new experiences and new love."
Juliana concluded, "The community of people who watched & supported my journey is something I am eternally grateful for. I hope we can move forward together and bring more love into this world, because that's what we all need more of #bachelor."
Juliana shared with Us Weekly after announcing her breakup how she's "staying close to my support system and keeping it all about nice girl energy."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
When Juliana and Grant had confirmed their romance was over, Grant wrote in a statement: "This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship."
According to the posting, Grant and Juliana simply determined they weren't "the right fit" for each other.
"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant continued.
"What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."
The Bachelor couple's split was amicable, according to Grant.
"There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote. "Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it."
"Thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in our journey. This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts," he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Juliana, for her part, wrote via Instagram Stories how "it's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow."
Juliana continued, "I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how."
"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," she wrote.
"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."
Speculation that Grant and Juliana's relationship was on the rocks had swirled for weeks, fueled in part by The Bachelor couple's rare social media postings showing them spending time together.
Late last month, Juliana claimed she wasn't posting much content with Grant on social media because she doesn't think she'll "ever be the type to over share" her relationship.
"I feel bad that people think they have a right to know everything just because I was on a show," Juliana said in an Instagram Q&A session, before asking fans for grace.
"[And] I want to let you all in, but I'm also just getting used to sharing anything about my life with all of you!"
Juliana had also said she and Grant found rumors about their supposed breakup funny.
"We stay laughing," Juliana noted. "The people who truly know me (friends/fam) know what's going on in my life & in my heart at all times."
During a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Juliana and Grant had claimed they loved hanging out with Juliana's family and were just keeping their relationship private for the most part.