The Bachelor alum Juliana Pasquarosa has fueled rumors she quietly got married to her new boyfriend, Michael Fiore.

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Rumors have been swirling that Juliana and Michael secretly got engaged and/or married because Juliana posted photos of herself trying on wedding dresses in March -- when she also admitted she had "vows" on her mind -- and Michael has been calling her "wifey" on social media.

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Juliana also revealed on TikTok recently that she's moving to New York to live with Michael.

When fellow The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti brought up the marriage speculation during a recent episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast," Juliana giggled and didn't say a word.

Michael, who joined Juliana for the interview, said, "There's a reason the cameras are raised and you can't see anybody's hands."

Ashley therefore asked, "So you guys are married. Okay."

Since Juliana kept giggling, Ashley's co-host, Ben Higgins, flat out asked the couple, "Are you married? Yes or no?"

Juliana replied, "I think we're just -- it's not that..."

"Yes or no?!" Ben playfully interjected.

"Yes, they are!" Ashley shouted. "We've got the exclusive!"

Juliana went on to share, "I think it's just, you know, we're happy and, I don't know. I'm taking my time with sharing with the world our relationship."

Juliana poked fun at Michael for accidentally hard launching their romance on social media in April.
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"[It] was so funny because he didn't even realize what he had done," Juliana said.

"And now it's just a matter of being comfortable with what we share because, I don't know, I like our life and I like sharing parts of it when I feel ready. And I have such a big family, and I love enjoying life with them."

Juliana therefore added, "So we will not confirm or deny!"

Ashley noted that if Juliana is married, that would make her a stepmom.

"Mhmm," Juliana murmured.

"That is true, yeah," Michael said, adding how he and Juliana had conversations about children early on and they're "both very comfortable" with what they decided on.

Michael noted how his four-year-old son Lucas definitely "loves Juliana," and Juliana said meeting Lucas was "life-changing."

"He's so welcoming and so kind... I think the transition is still happening," Juliana shared. "It makes me excited to have kids of our own one day. I get to learn a lot."

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Ashley then asked Juliana if she could see her finger, which prompted Juliana to show her right hand.

"The other hand!" Ashley demanded.

Since listeners couldn't see what was going on, Ashley claimed "there's some hiding going on."

"So that's another clue for you guys," Ashley teased.

But Ashley wasn't about to give up on the topic. She later asked Juliana how her father responded to Michael asking for his blessing to propose marriage so quickly.

Juliana laughed and replied, "My dad loves Mike," and then Michael added, "It's a good question."

"We'll ask some other time when you guys are more open about that element of your relationship," Ashley noted.

As for what's next, Juliana said she's excited about "lots of family trips" and "lots of family moments" and "loving every step of the way."

Michael proceeded to chime in, "And maybe planning a honeymoon."

"Yeah," Juliana agreed.

Ben concluded, "Just do me a favor. When you do come out publicly about the news of the wedding... come back on and talk to us about all the details, will ya?"

"You got it!" Juliana promised.

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Juliana soft launched her romance with Michael in January after her breakup with The Bachelor's Season 29 star Grant Ellis.

Juliana shared at the time, "I said I needed to escape seasonal depression so he flew me to Florida & took me to the spa at the St. Regis. Never settle ladies."

Less than three months after their engagement aired on The Bachelor 29 finale on ABC, Juliana and Grant publicly announced their split in June 2025 via separate Instagram postings.

Juliana revealed that she was dating again during a December 2025 appearance on Ben and Ashley's podcast.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

"I am seeing somebody. It's new, it's fun and it's flirty -- and I like that!" Juliana revealed at the time.

Juliana acknowledged how coming out of her breakup with Grant was "so hard" and so she wanted to take things "really, really slow" in the dating department.

"It put my back a little bit into my old, 'I hate men' vibe, and I'm not a man hater and I'm not a woman hater. And so, I think I was just like, 'Let me give this guy a shot,'" she recalled.

"He was blowing me up for like three straight months, nonstop, and I've been ghosting him. And I was like, 'You know what? Screw it! You're cute! So we're going to hang out.'"

But this isn't the first guy Juliana has dated since her split from Grant.

During the December 2 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Juliana revealed a man she had been dating unexpectedly dumped her.

Juliana admitted that the man said he "unfortunately couldn't handle the people coming up" to him "and asking questions" related to her stint on The Bachelor.

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"They were sending him DMs about me, and so I was like, 'I totally understand. No hard feelings,'" she shared.

Juliana therefore said she intended to keep her next relationship "a little bit more on the down-low."

If this new romance doesn't work out for Juliana, she said she'd be open to appearing on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season.

The Bachelor finale in March 2025 had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr, only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.

When Grant dumped Litia, she complained about how she felt completely blindsided and devastated.

Litia claimed on After the Final Rose that Grant had called her The One and confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Litia proceeded to throw shade at Grant on social media once the show wrapped, and she even insinuated that Grant probably picked Juliana as his winner because she allegedly slept with him in the Fantasy Suite. (Juliana denied the allegation afterwards).

Juliana said Grant's "lack of accountability" in his breakup with Litia sparked an argument two days after they filmed After the Final Rose.

This argument was the beginning of the end of their relationship, according to Juliana, who stuck it out a little bit longer but dumped Grant in May 2025.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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