Rumors have been swirling that Juliana and Michael secretly got engaged and/or married because Juliana posted photos of herself trying on wedding dresses in March -- when she also admitted she had "vows" on her mind -- and Michael has been calling her "wifey" on social media.
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"[It] was so funny because he didn't even realize what he had done," Juliana said.
"And now it's just a matter of being comfortable with what we share because, I don't know, I like our life and I like sharing parts of it when I feel ready. And I have such a big family, and I love enjoying life with them."
Juliana therefore added, "So we will not confirm or deny!"
Ashley noted that if Juliana is married, that would make her a stepmom.
"Mhmm," Juliana murmured.
"That is true, yeah," Michael said, adding how he and Juliana had conversations about children early on and they're "both very comfortable" with what they decided on.
Michael noted how his four-year-old son Lucas definitely "loves Juliana," and Juliana said meeting Lucas was "life-changing."
"He's so welcoming and so kind... I think the transition is still happening," Juliana shared. "It makes me excited to have kids of our own one day. I get to learn a lot."
During the December 2 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Juliana revealed a man she had been dating unexpectedly dumped her.
Juliana admitted that the man said he "unfortunately couldn't handle the people coming up" to him "and asking questions" related to her stint on The Bachelor.
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"They were sending him DMs about me, and so I was like, 'I totally understand. No hard feelings,'" she shared.
Juliana therefore said she intended to keep her next relationship "a little bit more on the down-low."
If this new romance doesn't work out for Juliana, she said she'd be open to appearing on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season.
The Bachelor finale in March 2025 had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr, only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.
When Grant dumped Litia, she complained about how she felt completely blindsided and devastated.
Litia claimed on After the Final Rose that Grant had called her The One and confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.
Litia proceeded to throw shade at Grant on social media once the show wrapped, and she even insinuated that Grant probably picked Juliana as his winner because she allegedly slept with him in the Fantasy Suite. (Juliana denied the allegation afterwards).
Juliana said Grant's "lack of accountability" in his breakup with Litia sparked an argument two days after they filmed After the Final Rose.