Juliana recently took to TikTok and posted a video in which she and Michael sat next to each other on a plane and exchanged glances -- and smiles -- as a crew member made an announcement to passengers.
The crew member was promoting the airline and shared how passengers could book future flights to a variety of European destinations, including London and Paris.
The crew member also noted how flights were available from New York and Boston.
Juliana wrote over the footage, "When you told him you want him to propose in Paris, you just pooled your points on JetBlue & he's from NY and you're from Boston... was this a sign? Does [JetBlue] know something I don't? #proposal."
The couple also attended Coachella this past weekend together and posted cute photos from the event via Instagram.
Michael wrote alongside the photos, "Bieberchella weekend with wifey," which prompted fans to ask if they had already gotten married.
"Wifey?" one follower asked.
Another person chimed in, "Did u two get married?"
Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season.
The Bachelor finale in March 2025 had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr, only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.
When Grant dumped Litia, she complained about how she felt completely blindsided and devastated.
Litia claimed on After the Final Rose that Grant had called her The One and confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.
Litia proceeded to throw shade at Grant on social media once the show wrapped, and she even insinuated that Grant probably picked Juliana as his winner because she allegedly slept with him in the Fantasy Suite. (Juliana denied the allegation afterwards).
Juliana said Grant's "lack of accountability" in his breakup with Litia sparked an argument two days after they filmed After the Final Rose.