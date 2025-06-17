Juliana took to TikTok on Sunday, June 15 and posted a video of herself sitting in a car.
Juliana lip synced to the Black Eyed Peas' track "Where Is The Love?"
Juliana mouthed, "Yo what's going on with the world, momma / Yo people living like they ain't got no mommas / I think they all distracted by the drama and / Attracted to the trauma, mamma."
The Bachelor 29 winner captioned the post, "I'll just leave this one here."
One fan wrote in the comments section of Juliana's post, "Unbothered diva," to which Juliana replied, "Always unbothered."
Juliana also told Us Weekly that she's currently "focused on healing" and not on drama.
The Boston native added in her interview with the magazine, "[I'm] staying close to my support system and keeping it all about nice girl energy -- always."
When Juliana and Grant had announced their breakup last week, Grant wrote via Instagram Stories, "This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship."
According to the posting, Grant and Juliana simply determined they weren't "the right fit" for each other.
"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant continued.
"What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."
The Bachelor couple's split was amicable, according to Grant.
"There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote. "Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it."
"Thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in our journey. This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts," he added.
Juliana, for her part, said "it's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow."
Juliana continued, "I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how."
"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," she wrote.
"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."
Speculation that Grant and Juliana's relationship was on the rocks had swirled for weeks, fueled in part by The Bachelor couple's rare social media postings showing them spending time together.
Late last month, Juliana claimed she wasn't posting much content with Grant on social media because she doesn't think she'll "ever be the type to over share" her relationship.
"I feel bad that people think they have a right to know everything just because I was on a show," Juliana said in an Instagram Q&A session, before asking fans for grace.
"[And] I want to let you all in, but I'm also just getting used to sharing anything about my life with all of you!"