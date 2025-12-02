"At what point after the finale [aired] were you like, 'Hmm, maybe this isn't going as well as I had hoped it would go?' Was it kind of a slow decline?... What did the breakup process look like?" Serena Pitt asked Juliana during the Tuesday, December 2 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast she co-hosts with husband Joe Amabile.
"Umm, honestly, you know, I know Grant and I have tried our very best to keep a lot of things under wraps, just because I know that he cares about me and I do care about him, and I don't want him to have any negative backlash, by any means," Juliana began.
"But I think there's a little bit of clarity due here, where I will say I woke up... the morning after we had sat through all the [post-finale] press... and there were some words exchanged between the two of us that made me just feel completely alone and isolated."
Juliana and Grant apparently had this tense exchange of words two days after The Bachelor: After the Final Rose aired in March on ABC.
"I didn't even know why I had tried to stick around for as long as I did, and it was heartbreaking for me," Juliana added.
"That flight home [to Boston] from L.A. was, like, my sister was luckily with me. She stayed to do my glam for all the interviews, but I couldn't have done it if she wasn't by my side. I was depleted as a human."
When Joe pressed Juliana to reveal what words were spoken that left her feeling so alone, Juliana shared, "I mean, I think the thing I would like to share is that I had expressed some severe hurt and I felt like I was kind of carrying a lot of the emotions between both parties throughout the entire [run of the show and] watching it back."
Juliana said she willingly carried that burden because she knew she had a strong support system in her family and friends whom she could lean on.
"I was good and I could put my stuff on the back burner until I needed to deal with it. So [Grant]'s mental headspace was my top concern because I cared about him and I wanted to make sure he was okay," Juliana explained.
"He was getting a lot of backlash, and ultimately, you know, I had watched things back -- because I couldn't hear things live in time. I had watched things back and I knew basically everything."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Juliana insisted that "nothing" Grant's runner-up Litia Garr had said on After the Final Rose "struck a nerve" with her.
"I think it was just a matter of how it was handled from his end and trying to get him to take some accountability in that. And I was really upset, and I probably spoke out of anger and said some really hurtful things that night before," Juliana recalled.
"And then when we woke up, the first thing he had said to me was, like, he had game-planned different ways we could announce our breakup, and I hadn't even made that decision yet on my end."
Juliana claimed Grant had dropped this bombshell on her only moments before she was scheduled to fly home to Boston.
"I was like, 'That's how we're going to start this day and this conversation?'" Juliana shared.
"After everything I felt like I did for us and putting myself on the back burner, it's back to the optics and it's back to what people are going to think -- and not about us and our relationship. It was about what the outside world thinks, and I just couldn't handle that anymore."
Not only was Juliana struggling in her relationship with Grant, but she also had to navigate a complicated dynamic with Litia and their fellow The Bachelor 29 bachelorettes, who didn't seem to be fans of Grant by that point.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm not lying when I say I was a shell of a human for a little bit after the finale," Juliana admitted.
"And even throughout watching it back, I totally disassociated and was just like, 'I've just got to get through it. I've just got to get through it, and then I can figure my sh-t out."
Juliana expressed how things became "weird and uncomfortable" once she returned home from filmingThe Bachelor in 2024.
"I was like, 'Can I opt out?! Can we just end the season early? I am good! Don't show me on TV anymore.' I appreciated all the love and support I got, because that was, like, insanely overwhelming in the best case possible," Juliana said.
"But it doesn't really mean as much when you're internally fighting some hard battles. I felt like it was just one thing after the other."
Grant insisted that he was "hurt" and it was tough for Juliana to break off their engagement.
"We had broken up when I was trying to make it work, and it was a very public breakup," Grant revealed in early November.
"So me saying that it doesn't bother me, obviously wasn't the right move. But yes, it's like a defense mechanism for me, just saying, 'Oh, I'm not heartbroken,' but really, you're hurt. That's what it was, for me."
Grant added, "I don't have any regrets, but looking back, maybe I shouldn't have crashed out so hard post-show."
Shortly after Grant and Juliana announced their split, Grant hinted via Instagram that calling off the engagement wasn't his idea.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I didn't break up with anybody," Grant said in late June. "It was mutual. It was a mutual thing. It wasn't working."
When asked for her take on whether the breakup was mutual, Juliana hesitated and shared with Jason Tartick on his "Trading Secrets" podcast earlier this year, "It was. I think after the initial conversation, we had a lot of conversations that it made sense for the both of us."
But the breakup didn't make much sense to Bachelor Nation.