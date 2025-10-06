"When we're ready to announce exactly when we definitely will. But yeah, it's definitely starting to take bigger steps, and we're excited about that," he said at the time.
But Joey and Kelsey confirmed they will not be following in The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's shoes with a live, televised wedding.
"That's our non-negotiable. We're not going to do it on-air," Kelsey noted, adding how fans already got to watch their love story unfold on TV.
Joey said while he has "nothing against" televised weddings, he'd prefer a "more intimate" celebration for the couple's "special day."
Joey also explained how he and Kelsey would like to have the freedom to "shape" the wedding and have it in their "own time."
Kelsey elaborated how it will feel "good" to have the ceremony be about just the two of them.
"This will be for us. We'll show little glimpses for sure through social media and everything, so people [will feel] like they're a part of it, but I think that we just want it to be for us," Kelsey said at the time.