The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei has revealed the "main big step" he's taken in his relationship with fiancee Kelsey Anderson.

Joey shared that he and Kelsey are planning to wed "sometime soon" in an interview with Swooon.

"I don't even know if I can give a timeline, but it will hopefully be sometime soon," Joey noted.

Joey said The Bachelor couple has just begun to hammer out wedding details, including the venue and number of guests.

"[We] just really started to hone in on trying to figure out the size and location," Joey noted.

"Nothing is obviously locked in yet, but we have a wedding planner now. We've been talking with them. We've been getting ideas out."

But Joey is apparently taking Kelsey's lead on this, allowing her to steer the decision-making.

"[We've] never, individually, really thought deeply about what our wedding would look like, so we are building that as we speak together," Joey explained.

"I'm definitely more just trying to be the supportive person in this case, and making sure that it fits all of Kelsey's dreams and what she's looking for."

In the meantime, Joey said he's looking forward to spending some quality time with his fiancee.

After all, Joey competed on -- and won -- Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season last year not long after his engagement aired on The Bachelor's Season 28 finale in March 2024 on ABC.

Joey and Kelsey have been extremely busy, so they're apparently hoping to slow down for the holidays this year.
"We always find our little moments, but I also think we need a big one here soon. We'll do that when it makes the most sense," Joey noted.

The Bachelorette 20 alum added how he and Kelsey are thinking about "taking a longer trip" somewhere in 2026 -- possibly for a month.

"It's going to be for us, just to kind of disconnect and go do something on our own," Joey stated.

Last month, Joey pointed out how marrying Kelsey is "on the horizon" and the planning process was "coming along" in an interview with People.

"When we're ready to announce exactly when we definitely will. But yeah, it's definitely starting to take bigger steps, and we're excited about that," he said at the time.

But Joey and Kelsey confirmed they will not be following in The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's shoes with a live, televised wedding.

"That's our non-negotiable. We're not going to do it on-air," Kelsey noted, adding how fans already got to watch their love story unfold on TV.

Joey said while he has "nothing against" televised weddings, he'd prefer a "more intimate" celebration for the couple's "special day."

Joey also explained how he and Kelsey would like to have the freedom to "shape" the wedding and have it in their "own time."

Kelsey elaborated how it will feel "good" to have the ceremony be about just the two of them.

"This will be for us. We'll show little glimpses for sure through social media and everything, so people [will feel] like they're a part of it, but I think that we just want it to be for us," Kelsey said at the time.

Joey admitted on a May episode of Isaac Rochell's "I'll Ask" YouTube show that it wasn't "all sunshine and rainbows" after his The Bachelor engagement aired.

Joey explained how he and Kelsey "always say" that they "dated in reverse."

"We knew everything about each other on a deep level [and] we knew that we had similar life goals," the former tennis instructor explained at the time.

"We felt like there was something here that was worth striving toward, but I didn't even know how she was as a roommate. We didn't even live [together]."

Around that same time, Kelsey told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that she and Joey were aiming to tie the knot in Spring 2027.

"I definitely want our wedding to be pretty timeless," Kelsey shared this past spring. "I want it to be able, in 30 or 40 years, to look like it could be done then."

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




