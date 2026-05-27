The Bachelor couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson have gotten re-engaged!

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Joey proposed marriage to Kelsey for the second time while they were on a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

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The former The Bachelor star popped the question -- again -- with a brand new ring.

Joey and Kelsey shared the news on Tuesday, May 26 via Instagram.

Joey posted photos of the marriage proposal and wrote, "SHE SAID YES (again)."

The former tennis pro apparently got down on one knee on a wooden dock by the ocean. On the dock, he set up a table for two, where the couple sat and enjoyed glasses of champagne.

Joey tagged Kelsey in his post and shared, "Proposing again meant taking something that was already extraordinary and making it fully our own."

He added, "It means the world to be able to reaffirm our promise and love to one another just the two of us. Forever isn't enough with you. I cannot wait to make you my wife."

Joey gave Kelsey a pear-shaped ring flanked by a smaller diamond and a tiny emerald on either side.

Kelsey, for her part, gushed about the special moment via Instagram Stories, writing, "I'M A FIANCE (still) The most beautiful surprise!! Still in awe."

Members of Bachelor Nation rushed to the comments to congratulate the happy couple.

The Bachelor alum Kaity Biggar wrote, "OMG!!! Congrats love birds!!!"
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Former The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson commented, "Loveeeeeeeeeee."

Almost-The Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul gushed, "Again? I love this so much."

And Joey's The Bachelor runner-up Daisy Kent chimed in, "Awww!!"

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Kelsey recently shared that she's going to be "a 2027 bride," and according to The Bachelor couple, the wedding plans are rolling.

While attending Hulu's Get Real House event in April, Joey and Kelsey talked to ABC's "On the Red Carpet" about their upcoming nuptials.

"Well we've got a venue but I haven't opened up about that quite yet," Kelsey said.

"But soon," she teased. "Soon guys, I'm sorry, but know we're really excited. I mean, our wedding planner is just the best. And now we're picking colors."

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Joey then chimed in and added how the couple has been hammering out details and selecting vendors.

"I won't say where we're going to go," Joey noted, "but we've got the photographer figured out. We've got the videographer figured out. We got the location figured out. We got the date figured out."

The Season 28 The Bachelor star continued, "We might have just figured out who our band's going to be. So, things are rolling, which is good and exciting."

Kelsey previously opened up about wedding planning in January.

"We have looked at four different venues in the past couple of weeks, so that's been really exciting," Kelsey told co-hosts Charity Lawson and Rachel Recchia on the January 22 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"We're like, 'We like this, we don't like this.' It's a process, but we're hoping to have a venue locked in next month. I'm stressing!"

Kelsey and Joey, however, had yet to even settle on a location for their wedding ceremony.

"We're literally looking at California, Georgia, Philly -- everywhere! We're looking everywhere," Kelsey noted, before joking, "I want to know where the venue is, actually."

Kelsey also didn't have her wedding dress yet.

"I found out recently -- I was talking to one of my friends that just got married, she was like, 'Yeah, girl, eight months out is short notice for wedding dresses.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'" Kelsey said.

"When we initially got our wedding planner and started this whole process, I felt like I had so much time! And within these past couple of months, it's actually like, 'No, we have no time.'"

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Kelsey playfully complained about how it takes so much time to plan a nice wedding but her fans would probably be mad if the couple end up getting married in a Las Vegas chapel with Elvis officiating.

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Luckily for Kelsey, she boasted about how Joey has been so helpful through each planning stage.

"Joey has booked all of our tours! He has been coordinating with our wedding planner because I've been so stressed out," The Bachelor 28 winner admitted.

"It's overwhelming and so I completely shut down! I think it's an ADHD trait. So Joey has been helping so much with planning all that. I know once we get the wedding-planning venue locked in... [then] we can worry about the little details."

Kelsey noted that she was going to be "way more hands on" with the smaller stuff.

"But with all the flights and the hotels and all of that, [Joey] has been great," Kelsey gushed.

"He's very chill, but with the wedding, he knows there's a timeline of when we need things planned, so he's been more on it."

When asked if she's going to have a wedding party with bridesmaids, Kelsey replied, "Yes, but I don't know if they're going to stand up [at the altar] with us."

"I feel like if we have 50 bridesmaids and groomsmen, it's just going to look crazy when we're standing up there!" Kelsey explained, adding how she has a lot of family members alone.

In terms of their wedding vows, Kelsey said she and Joey will write their own personal vows and recite them in front of their guests.

Kelsey said she believes sharing their vows with family and friends is something "sweet" to do.

In terms of her "non-negotiables" for the wedding, Kelsey shared, "I definitely want to have an oyster bar and a sushi bar. I think we both want that really bad."

But Kelsey continued, "I just want it to really incorporate each other and be sentimental. I am such a sentimental person."

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"So I just want it to feel like Joey and I. I feel like whenever the day comes, I'm going to be so chill, like, 'If everything goes wrong, everything goes wrong,'" she shared.

"I'm not going to be the person who's like, 'The linens are not correct!'... It's a celebration of our love, and that's exactly what I want it to be."

Late last year, Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson revealed she'll be choreographing Joey and Kelsey's first dance as husband and wife.

"Her and [fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy] are going to make sure that we look as good as we can," Joey shared at the time.

Jenna went on to gush about how she'd do "anything" for "queen Kelsey," adding, "I can't wait to see her do a little waltz in a wedding dress! I'll cry."

Joey and Jenna won Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season in late 2024, not long after his engagement aired on The Bachelor's Season 28 finale in March 2024 on ABC.

Joey also shared at the time that he wants his wedding to make all of Kelsey's dreams come true.

In September 2025, Joey and Kelsey confirmed to People that they won't be televising their wedding, although Joey clarified that they have "nothing against" the Bachelor Nation couples who have.

Joey just noted how he and his fiancee would like their wedding to be an "intimate" affair, and Kelsey noted how it will feel "good" to have the ceremony be about just the two of them.

"This will be for us. We'll show little glimpses for sure through social media and everything, so people [will feel] like they're a part of it, but I think that we just want it to be for us," Kelsey said.

Kelsey had told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May 2025 that she wants her wedding to be "timeless."

ABC announced in April The Bachelor's 30th season and Bachelor in Paradise's eleventh season will both return in 2027.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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