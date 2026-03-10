The Bachelor alum Jasmine Nguyen has announced that she's engaged and sporting "the most perfect" engagement ring. Jasmine took to Instagram on Sunday, March 8 and posted a black-and-white video in which she was basking in post-engagement bliss. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) The video showed Jasmine and her groom-to-be -- whom she chose not to identify by name or face -- all dressed up and hugging. Jasmine, wearing a white lace mini dress, was showing off her engagement ring while her fiance looked dapper in a tuxedo. The pair also included their dog for the dreamy photo shoot. "We took some time to soak in our engagement privately with family and close friends and now excited to share with you all," Jasmine captioned her post. On Tuesday, March 10, Jasmine uploaded a video of her engagement ring, which boasts a large yellow diamond flanked by white diamonds. "The dreamiest fancy yellow diamond," Jasmine gushed on Instagram. She added, "I still cannot believe this is mine. Those most perfect yellow diamond." Congratulatory messages poured into the comments of Jasmine's posts. Kelley Flanagan, Katie Morton, Sydney Hightower, and Victoria Fuller were among the Bachelor Nation alums who expressed happiness and excitement for the couple. Jasmine has been very private about her relationship on social media. She rarely posts photos with her man and uses her Instagram for influencing instead. Jasmine was a 29-year-old client relations manager from Houston, TX, when she competed on Peter Weber's The Bachelor season. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Jasmine didn't make it far into Peter's The Bachelor season, which ended with Peter getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. Peter and Hannah split by the time his After the Final Rose special aired in March 2020 because he had lingering feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett. Peter subsequently dated another one of his The Bachelor bachelorettes, Kelley Flanagan, for several years until they broke up for good in Spring 2023. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!