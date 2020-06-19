"Haven't been good at doing these little bump-dates, but hopefully I'll have more energy soon to take cute pics! I'm thinking this is our last baby, so wanting to soak up every moment (laughing at myself when I say this cuz our kids keep us crazy busy lol) and document everything since it'll be the last of the firsts."
Jade went on to disclose she's been feeling pretty good as of late.
"My nausea only revisits me at night now, and the mornings are my favorite because little baby likes to make a bigger appearance and I can feel some tiny flutters!" Jade continued in her post.
"Also, please don't mind the mess! We are packing to go see family in Oregon! Wish us luck on a 1,000 mile drive with two tikes!"
Jade and Tanner, also, 33, were packing for a trip to Oregon with their two-year-old daughter, Emerson, and 10-month-old son, Brooks, according to Us Weekly.
"HERE WE GROW AGAIN!" Jade captioned an Instagram post at the time.
"It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven't been on social media much the past couple of months, it's because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic. Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby."
"I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers," she added. "We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!"
Tanner also sang a little bit of the iconic Britney Spears tune "Oops I Did it Again" and added, "Very much an accident, and very much a surprise when Jade told me."
Jade, who is due to give birth around Thanksgiving in November 2020, and Tanner welcomed daughter Emerson, 2, in August 2017 and son Brooks, 9 months, in July 2019. Brooks arrived when Jade unexpectedly and accidentally gave birth in their master bedroom's closet.
Jade and Tanner already have a name picked out for their third child.
On whether the Bachelor in Paradise couple could envision themselves expanding their family even more down the road during that Instagram Live session, Tanner admitted he's "content" -- but "who the hell knows?!"
"Now that we're having three, I kinda feel like what's the difference between three and four?" Tanner reportedly said.
They later appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars that same year.
After initially living in the Kansas City area and building a home there, the couple later moved to the Los Angeles area.
Jade initially competed for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season, while Tanner first appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's edition of The Bachelorette.
It's remains uncertain when The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise will begin production on their next seasons, but ABC reality chief Robert Mills has said The Bachelorettetakes priority and will definitely film as soon as it's safe to do so in light of coronavirus.