The Bachelor alum Jade Roper has revealed Evan Bass and her good friend Carly Waddell are making sure they "exhaust all avenues" before officially going through with a divorce.

Carly, 35, and Evan, 38, were spotted at a Mother's Day brunch sans children in Nashville, TN, with eyewitnesses telling TMZ that they looked friendly with each other.

It marked the first time Carly and Evan had been seen together in public since announcing their December 2020 split after three years of marriage.

"I think they're just trying to figure it out, you know, they're just separated right now," Jade, 34, told Us Weekly.

"They're not officially divorced, and with children, I think it's something that they want to, like, make sure that they exhaust all avenues before they give up on their relationship."

Jade added of Carly, "So, I don't know. I think she's happy where she is right now, and I think she's just kind of trying to figure out what's best for their family."

Carly and Evan share a son Charles "Charlie" Wolf, whom they welcomed in November 2019, as well as a daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn, who was born in February 2018.

As for whether Jade is rooting for Carly and Evan to get back together, she said, "I just want [Carly] to be happy."

"So if that's what makes her happy, you know, then I'm going to support it. But I just want to see her happy and thriving," noted Jade, who has three kids with her husband and former Bachelor in Paradise 2 co-star Tanner Tolbert.

Carly's representative told E! News in a statement on Monday that the former cruise ship singer and Evan "wish to have a civil relationship with each other for the best interest of their children."

"Carly and Evan shared Mother's Day together to catch each other up on their lives, and discussed co-parenting and the children's summer schedules," Carly's rep said.

Carly admitted in late December she was "very sad" after her breakup with Evan and going through a divorce "just sucks."

Although Carly wrote on Instagram "all wounds heal" at the time, she opened up to fans via Instagram Stories about the pain she was experiencing.

"I've obviously never been through a divorce before, so I don't really understand how this process works. I'm kind of learning as I go. Every new little thing just sucks," Carly admitted after thanking her followers for their support and kind words.

"It's hard... COVID sucks and 2020 just sucks."

Carly and Evan, an erectile dysfunction expert, fell in love in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged during the September 2016 finale.

Evan -- who also has three older sons from a previous relationship: Nathan, Liam and Ensley -- pursued Carly with determination only to face resistance in the beginning of the season, but Carly slowly fell in love with his quirks and personality.

The Nashville-based couple went on to tie the knot in June 2017, and their wedding ceremony aired during an episode of Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season on ABC.

Prior to appearing on Paradise, Carly competed for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season and experienced serious heartbreak on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise when Kirk DeWindt unexpectedly dumped her during the final days of filming.

As for Evan, he initially fought for JoJo Fletcher's affection on The Bachelorette's twelfth season.

