As for whether Jade is rooting for Carly and Evan to get back together, she said, "I just want [Carly] to be happy."
"So if that's what makes her happy, you know, then I'm going to support it. But I just want to see her happy and thriving," noted Jade, who has three kids with her husband and former Bachelor in Paradise 2 co-star Tanner Tolbert.
Carly admitted in late December she was "very sad" after her breakup with Evan and going through a divorce "just sucks."
Although Carly wrote on Instagram "all wounds heal" at the time, she opened up to fans via Instagram Stories about the pain she was experiencing.
"I've obviously never been through a divorce before, so I don't really understand how this process works. I'm kind of learning as I go. Every new little thing just sucks," Carly admitted after thanking her followers for their support and kind words.
"It's hard... COVID sucks and 2020 just sucks."
Carly and Evan, an erectile dysfunction expert, fell in love in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged during the September 2016 finale.
Evan -- who also has three older sons from a previous relationship: Nathan, Liam and Ensley -- pursued Carly with determination only to face resistance in the beginning of the season, but Carly slowly fell in love with his quirks and personality.