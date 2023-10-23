The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss has revealed a wedding update and how her fiance, NFL football player Jake Funk, won her over at the start of their relationship.

Hannah Ann, who won Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020, began dating Jake in 2021.

Jake first noticed Hannah Ann on TikTok -- "a modern love story," she told People in a joint interview with Jake.

The 27-year-old model recalled, "Our first date was at the Beverly Hills Hotel, which was like a dream."

At the time, they were both living in Los Angeles when Jake played for the L.A. Rams, and Hannah Ann gushed about how they "had a great time" and "really got to know each other."

She added, "And things just kind of went from there."

Hannah Ann apparently thought Jake had made a great first impression for one main reason.

"I knew that she was on reality TV," Jake shared, "but it was something that I really didn't want to mention at all."

Hannah Ann chimed in and noted, "Which is why he got another date!"

And the athlete continued, "I really just wanted to get to know her as a person. I'm not trying to date you because you're on TV. I want to date Hannah, the girl from Knoxville, TN."

Jake gushed about how Hannah Ann "is everything" he "ever wanted," and he pointed out how he's focused on their future together and not on the past.

Following a "whirlwind" romance, according to Hannah Ann, she and Jake got engaged in late January 2023.
Hannah Ann just released beautiful engagement photos with Jake in which she's wearing a silky blue dress and he's sporting a white polo shirt.

The Bachelor alum and the NFL running back took the photos -- which included their beloved dog Dash -- in Indiana before they relocated to Florida after Jake was released by the Indianapolis Colts and signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Hannah Ann had revealed in February that she was in no rush to walk down the aisle, even though she's very much in love with Jake.

Now that Hannah Ann and Jake are settled in Florida, Hannah teased of the couple's wedding plans, "It's going to be next year, next off-season."

The Bachelor alum told the magazine how she already has the major wedding details ironed out.

"All the main things are booked up and we're really excited. It's going to be a destination wedding, at a place that's really special to us," Hannah Ann teased.

Hannah Ann and Jake are now looking forward to their next chapter, and wedding bells will be ringing soon enough.

"He's just a really good constant in my life," Hannah Ann gushed of her fiance, "all the things you'd want in a man."

And Jake noted how it's been nice to have his bride-to-be cheering him on at football games, adding, "It's been awesome knowing that she's there on the sidelines."

Hannah Ann told Us Weekly in February that she was going to start her dream wedding "from scratch" and she imagined it being an intimate affair.

"I don't really have, you know, any vision in mind other than something small," the model and social-media influencer said.

"And right now, we're just focused on our relationship and making sure that's our top focus and then the wedding will come, you know, I just feel like naturally."

Hannah Ann publicly confirmed her relationship with the pro athlete in January 2022.

And then after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, Hannah Ann posted several photos and videos from her time at the big game, including images of her kissing and hugging Jake on the football field with confetti all around them.

"A moment we will always cherish. Love you!" Hannah Ann captioned the slideshow on Instagram, which Jake later reposted on his own Instagram account.

Hannah Ann said she and Jake "had an instant connection" when they met.

"Basically [we've been] inseparable since day one," Hannah Ann told Us during an April 2022 interview of her relationship with the running back.

"Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it's just been very seamless and easy."

Hannah Ann said she and Jake attempted to keep their relationship private in the beginning, believing a low-key romance would be "best" for the both of them.

"With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion," Hannah Ann admitted, referencing her stint on Peter's The Bachelor season.

"And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us."

Hannah Ann also explained that Jake "definitely knew" about her past on The Bachelor but didn't really care to dive into the details.

"Honestly, that was almost three years ago so it's not anything that's, like, [relevant] or present in my life," Hannah Ann told the magazine at the time.

On The Bachelor's 24th season, Peter claimed he was in love with both Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett at the end of his journey to find love on the show, and after Madison quit during her final date with the pilot, Peter proposed marriage to Hannah Ann at the Final Rose Ceremony.

Not long after getting engaged, Peter apparently realized he still had feelings for Madison and couldn't give Hannah Ann his whole heart.

Peter therefore broke things off with Hannah Ann and devastated her, only to ask Madison for another shot at dating. (Peter and Madison, however, called it quits only two days after The Bachelor: After the Final Rose aired on ABC, and she is now married to Grant Troutt, the son of Texas billionaire Kenny Troutt).

Hannah Ann said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in 2020 that Peter had asked for her blessing -- when they were still engaged -- to reach out to Season 15 The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown because he "needed closure" in early January of that year.

"I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her," Hannah Ann told Peter on After the Final Rose in March 2020.

"So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That's three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to... Words of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man."

"Alabama Hannah" later revealed she and Peter had slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020.

The Dancing with the Stars winner and Peter reunited at Bachelor in Paradise couple Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin's engagement party before having sex at his parents' house in Los Angeles, CA, that evening.

Hannah wrote in her memoir, God Bless This Mess -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.

Hannah Ann took to TikTok after the news surfaced and captioned a video, "Always trust your instincts ladies."

In the video, Hannah Ann was lip-syncing and mouthed, "That was embarrassing. I really hope you're embarrassed. Wow."

Words then flashed across the footage that read, "When the tea officially spills..."

Hannah Ann didn't name Peter or the former beauty queen directly, but she confirmed whom her post was intended for in the comments to her followers.

"Savage ain't a bad thing every once in a while," Hannah Ann wrote to one TikToker who praised her video, according to Us.

Another follower wrote, "God did you a favor Hannah," to which the model and Tennessee native replied, "There Is a God."

After her breakup from Peter, Hannah Ann moved to Los Angeles, and she revealed in April 2020 that she'd be going on a date soon with a super "hot" guy who had slid into her DMs.

Peter, meanwhile, began dating Kelley Flanagan during the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. They had an on-again, off-again romance until they recently split.

