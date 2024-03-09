"Sooner than what people probably think!" Hannah Ann revealed, according to BachelorNation.com
Hannah Ann also shared how there's no big bachelorette party in the works for her.
The model from Tennessee posted a photo with The Bachelor alums Amanda Stanton and Tayshia Adams in Italy and wrote, "Not necessarily! After I got engaged I had a bigger trip I took to Italy with some girls, so I considered that my bachelorette!"
"I also took my mom to London a few months ago," she added, "so I feel like I've celebrated enough."
Hannah Ann went on to post another slide, writing, "Not everything has to be done traditionally! Do what makes you feel the most excited and doing mini trips throughout the year with different groups made me the most pumped!"
Hannah Ann also noted how she has another trip in April coming up with her friends and she "cannot wait."
In addition, the bride-to-be announced that she'll be changing her last name once she gets married.
"Yes, our dog Dash and I will have the same last name now lol!" Hannah Ann quipped.
And Jake apparently plans to continue playing professional football in the NFL for as long as possible.
"Yeah, he's healthy and young, so why not ride the wagon until the wheels fall off!" Hannah Ann told her fans.
"He also got a great degree in kinesiology from a wonderful school (go Terps!), so I'm excited to see where life takes him!"
Jake first noticed Hannah Ann on TikTok -- "a modern love story," she told People in a joint interview with Jake. And their first date was at the Beverly Hills Hotel, which Hannah Ann called "a dream."
At the time, they were both living in Los Angeles when Jake played for the L.A. Rams.
Hannah Ann apparently thought Jake had made a great first impression for one main reason.
"I knew that she was on reality TV," Jake shared, "but it was something that I really didn't want to mention at all."
Hannah Ann chimed in and noted, "Which is why he got another date!"
And the athlete continued, "I really just wanted to get to know her as a person. I'm not trying to date you because you're on TV. I want to date Hannah, the girl from Knoxville, TN."
Hannah Ann kept her relationship under wraps for a while considering her public breakup with Peter was a lot to deal with, but she confirmed her relationship with the pro athlete on social media in January 2022.
And then after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, Hannah Ann posted several photos and videos from her time at the big game, including images of her kissing and hugging Jake on the football field with confetti all around them.
Jake gushed about how Hannah Ann "is everything" he "ever wanted," and their "whirlwind" romance led to an engagement in late January 2023. They've since relocated to Florida, where Jake signed with the Miami Dolphins.
The Bachelor alum told the magazine how she already had the major wedding details ironed out.
"All the main things are booked up and we're really excited. It's going to be a destination wedding, at a place that's really special to us," Hannah Ann teased.
Hannah Ann told Us Weekly in February 2023 that she was going to start planning her dream wedding "from scratch" and she imagined it will be an intimate affair.
"I don't really have, you know, any vision in mind other than something small," the model and social-media influencer said at the time.
"And right now, we're just focused on our relationship and making sure that's our top focus and then the wedding will come, you know, I just feel like naturally."
On The Bachelor's 24th season, Peter claimed he was in love with both Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett at the end of his journey to find love on the show, and after Madison quit during her final date with the pilot, Peter proposed marriage to Hannah Ann at the Final Rose Ceremony.
Not long after getting engaged, Peter apparently realized he still had feelings for Madison and couldn't give Hannah Ann his whole heart.
Peter therefore broke things off with Hannah Ann and devastated her, only to ask Madison for another shot at dating. (Peter and Madison, however, called it quits only two days after The Bachelor: After the Final Rose aired on ABC, and she is now married to Grant Troutt, the son of Texas billionaire Kenny Troutt).
Hannah Ann said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in 2020 that Peter had asked for her blessing -- when they were still engaged -- to reach out to Season 15 The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown because he "needed closure" in early January of that year.
"I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her," Hannah Ann told Peter on After the Final Rose in March 2020.
"So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That's three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to... Words of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man."
Brown later revealed she and Peter had slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020.