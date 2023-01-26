The NFL football player set up a curtain of twinkling lights as well as candles and a flower arrangement on the table. The pair apparently dined on a seafood tower and sipped cocktails before Jake popped the question at night.
The footage concluded with Hannah Ann flashing her diamond engagement ring on her left hand and showing off a nearby rock with an image projected onto it that read, "She said yes!"
"The surprise at the end he had for me," Hannah Ann captioned her post with hearts.
Hannah Ann set the 16-second video to music with a man reciting the following Otis Milburn quote: "Someday, you're going to meet someone who appreciates you for who you are. I mean, there are seven billion people on the planet. I know one of them is gonna climb up on a moon for you."
The Season 24 The Bachelor alum posted a TikTok vide showing the Tennessee native jumping into Jake's arms on the field after his Los Angeles Rams team won the NFC championship game on January 30.
"One win away," Hannah Ann captioned the clip. "Already so proud. Can't wait for tomorrow."
And then after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February, Hannah Ann posted several photos and videos from her time at the big game, including an image of the couple kissing on the ground covered in confetti as well as a picture of Hannah Ann hugging Jake tightly.
"A moment we will always cherish. Love you!" Hannah Ann captioned the slideshow on Instagram last year, which Jake later reposted on his own Instagram account.
Hannah Ann said she and Jake "had an instant connection" when they met during an April 2022 interview with Us Weekly.
"Basically [we've been] inseparable since day one," Hannah Ann shared of her relationship with the running back. "Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it's just been very seamless and easy."
Hannah Ann revealed in July of last year that she actually made the first move on Jake.
"Our first date was at the Beverly Hills Hotel and he had no idea how expensive it was going to be," Hannah Ann wrote via Instagram Stories at the time, according to Us.
Hannah Ann said she and Jake attempted to keep their relationship private in the beginning, believing a low-key romance would be "best" for the both of them.
"With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion," Hannah Ann admitted, referencing her stint on Peter Weber's The Bachelor season in 2020.
"And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us."
Hannah Ann also explained that Jake "definitely knew" about her past on The Bachelor but didn't really care to dive into the details.
"Honestly, that was almost three years ago so it's not anything that's, like, [relevant] or present in my life," Hannah Ann told the magazine.
On The Bachelor's 24th season, Peter claimed he was in love with both Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett at the end of his journey to find love on the show, and after Madison quit during her final date with the pilot, Peter proposed marriage to Hannah Ann at the Final Rose Ceremony.
Not long after getting engaged, Peter apparently realized he still had feelings for Madison and couldn't give Hannah Ann his whole heart.
Peter therefore broke things off with Hannah Ann and devastated her, only to ask Madison for another shot at dating. (Peter and Madison, however, called it quits only two days after The Bachelor: After the Final Rose aired on ABC, and she is now married to Grant Troutt, the son of Texas billionaire Kenny Troutt).
Hannah Ann said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in 2020 that Peter had asked for her blessing -- when they were still engaged -- to reach out to Season 15 The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown because he "needed closure" in early January of that year.
"I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brownto find closure with her," Hannah Ann told Peter on After the Final Rose in March 2020.
"So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That's three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to... Words of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man."
"Alabama Hannah" later revealed she and Peter had slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020.