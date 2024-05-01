Tenley Molzahn commented, "Ahhh!!! She is beautiful!! You did it!!! Enjoy those sweet snuggles! Lovi is such a beautiful name!!"
Andi Dorfman exclaimed, "Awwww Congrats!!! So very happy for y'all! She's perfection."
And Vanessa Grimaldi wrote, "Gorgeous baby girl!!!!! Congratulations mama and papa !!!!!"
Haley announced she was pregnant in late October 2023, writing on Instagram, "Baby Palve is on the way. It's with extremely full hearts and tons of joy that Oula and I can officially share our exciting news!"
Haley also posted a photo at the time showing the couple pretending to read a prop newspaper outside of a cafe.
Dubbed The Baby Tribune, the newspaper displayed a "BABY PALVE IS ON THE WAY" headline with an "It's an IVF Miracle!" subheading.
Haley's pregnancy announcement came several months after she had shared she was undergoing "extremely, extremely emotionally draining" fertility treatments in a TikTok video in June 2023.
"It's also important for me to recognize that even though I'm so happy to share this, a part of me aches for anyone who sees this and feels pained," Haley wrote in the Instagram post announcing her pregnancy.
"I know that feeling so well. As I've shared my story I've been able to build a beautiful and strong community of people also struggling with infertility," she continued.
"Please know I understand if you need to step away from my page during this period and my heart is with you. Thank you endlessly for all your support!"
The Bachelor alum told Oula through tears in her wedding vows, "Since the day I met you, I knew you were a special man. I even came home and told my sister, 'This is the kind of man you marry.'"
And Oula told his blushing bride in reply, "The wise Matthew McConaughey once said. 'The woman of your dreams doesn't exist, so you might as well find the best one on this earth.' And in this case, it's kind of true, because you are exceeding every dream I could ever possibly have."
Haley and Emily from Las Vegas found fame when they competed on Ben's season of The Bachelor in 2016.
After neither bubbly influencer and model was able to win Ben's heart, they subsequently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's third and fourth seasons.
When Emily got romantically involved with William in 2017, Haley returned to Mexico for another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition in 2019.
Following Ben's stint on The Bachelor, he and his winner, Lauren B., starred on a season of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform but later called off their engagement and split.
Since Emily and Haley often appeared on the series as Lauren's best friends, the twins took over for Ben and Lauren and starred on the subsequent season of the spinoff, which was renamed The Twins: Happily Ever After?.
Freeform only aired one season of The Twins: Happily Ever After? in 2017.