The Bachelor alum Haley Ferguson has revealed the gender of her second child with husband Oula Palve.

Haley took to Instagram on Monday, March 2 and posted a black-and-white video of her daughter Lovi wearing a "Big Sister" sweater.

Haley captioned her post, "Baby Palve no. 2 is a..."

In the video, Lovi walked toward the camera with a flower in her hand.

Suddenly, the footage switched to color and revealed Lovi wearing pink and holding a pink flower.

The video ended with a pink onesie nearby that matched Lovi's sweater and read, "Little Sister."

Many Bachelor Nation alums rushed to the comments to congratulate Haley on having another baby girl.

Haley's twin sister Emily Ferguson wrote, "The luckiest sisters to have each other forever."

Amanda Stanton wrote, "The best," and Danielle Maltby added, "Yay!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!"

The Bachelor in Paradise alum announced earlier this month that she and Oula are expecting Baby No. 2.

"Somehow, love always makes room [heart emoji]," Haley wrote on Instagram at the time.

"We can't wait to welcome our second little miracle this summer!!! [Baby and stars emojis]."
Haley welcomed her first child with Oula, a professional hockey player, in April 2024.

"Lovi Lavigne Palve [Low-Vee]. You're the love we've always known was coming," Haley captioned photos of her sweet newborn at the time.

"Been soaking up every second of the newborn bubble bliss."

Haley continued in her post, "Baby and I got home from the hospital yesterday and we are doing great! She is pure joy and we couldn't be more in love. Welcome to the world sunshine girl!"

Haley announced she was pregnant with Baby No. 1 in October 2023, writing on Instagram, "Baby Palve is on the way. It's with extremely full hearts and tons of joy that Oula and I can officially share our exciting news!"

Haley also posted a photo at the time showing the couple reading a prop newspaper outside of a cafe.

Dubbed The Baby Tribune, the newspaper displayed a "BABY PALVE IS ON THE WAY" headline with an "It's an IVF Miracle!" subheading.

Haley's first pregnancy announcement came several months after she had shared that she was undergoing "extremely, extremely emotionally draining" fertility treatments in a TikTok video in June 2023.

"It's also important for me to recognize that even though I'm so happy to share this, a part of me aches for anyone who sees this and feels pained," Haley wrote in the Instagram post that year.

"I know that feeling so well. As I've shared my story I've been able to build a beautiful and strong community of people also struggling with infertility," she continued.

"Please know I understand if you need to step away from my page during this period and my heart is with you. Thank you endlessly for all your support!"

Haley and Oula got married in June 2022 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Haley and Oula said "I do" one year after Oula had popped the question in May 2021. At the time of Oula's marriage proposal, they had been dating for nearly two years.

Among Haley's 75 wedding guests were Emily, Amanda Stanton and Lauren Bushnell, who all competed for Ben Higgins' heart on The Bachelor's 20th season.

Emily, for her part, married William Karlsson, another professional hockey player, a month after Haley's wedding in July 2022.

Emily and William welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May 2023. Emily later gave birth to her second baby, son Lars Maxwell Karlsson, in November 2024.

After neither bubbly influencer and model was able to win Ben's heart on The Bachelor, which aired in early 2016, they subsequently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's third and fourth seasons.

When Emily started dating William in 2017, Haley returned to Mexico for another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition in 2019.

After The Bachelor's 20th season aired, Ben and his winner, Lauren B., starred on a season of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform but later called off their engagement and split.

Since Emily and Haley often appeared on the series as Lauren's best friends, the twins took over for Ben and Lauren and starred on the subsequent season of the spinoff, which was renamed The Twins: Happily Ever After?.

Freeform only aired one season of The Twins: Happily Ever After? in 2017.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

