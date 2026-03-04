Haley announced she was pregnant with Baby No. 1 in October 2023, writing on Instagram, "Baby Palve is on the way. It's with extremely full hearts and tons of joy that Oula and I can officially share our exciting news!"
Haley also posted a photo at the time showing the couple reading a prop newspaper outside of a cafe.
Dubbed The Baby Tribune, the newspaper displayed a "BABY PALVE IS ON THE WAY" headline with an "It's an IVF Miracle!" subheading.
Haley's first pregnancy announcement came several months after she had shared that she was undergoing "extremely, extremely emotionally draining" fertility treatments in a TikTok video in June 2023.
"It's also important for me to recognize that even though I'm so happy to share this, a part of me aches for anyone who sees this and feels pained," Haley wrote in the Instagram post that year.
"I know that feeling so well. As I've shared my story I've been able to build a beautiful and strong community of people also struggling with infertility," she continued.
"Please know I understand if you need to step away from my page during this period and my heart is with you. Thank you endlessly for all your support!"
Emily, for her part, married William Karlsson, another professional hockey player, a month after Haley's wedding in July 2022.
Emily and William welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May 2023. Emily later gave birth to her second baby, son Lars Maxwell Karlsson, in November 2024.
After neither bubbly influencer and model was able to win Ben's heart on The Bachelor, which aired in early 2016, they subsequently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's third and fourth seasons.
When Emily started dating William in 2017, Haley returned to Mexico for another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition in 2019.
After The Bachelor's 20th season aired, Ben and his winner, Lauren B., starred on a season of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform but later called off their engagement and split.
Since Emily and Haley often appeared on the series as Lauren's best friends, the twins took over for Ben and Lauren and starred on the subsequent season of the spinoff, which was renamed The Twins: Happily Ever After?.
Freeform only aired one season of The Twins: Happily Ever After? in 2017.